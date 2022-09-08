Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties.

The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

