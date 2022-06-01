There are clouds hanging over Appalachian Power’s first project proposal under a West Virginia law encouraging utility-scale solar development.
But company representatives insisted the outlook is bright for the planned 50-megawatt solar facility in Berkeley County during an evidentiary hearing last week before the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
Company witnesses testified that the project is on track to benefit mostly large, industrial customers with minimal impact to nonsubscribing customers, even after warnings of potential delays from the company working to construct the facility.
Appalachian Power plans to buy the brownfield-site facility from developer D.E. Shaw Renewables Inc. (DESRI) Bedington Holdings LLC after it is constructed and seek rate recovery upon acquisition.
The project was originally slated to be in service in October 2023, but witnesses acknowledged the possibility of missing that target, given recent correspondence from DESRI.
DESRI reported to Appalachian Power in a letter last month that the latter had filed with the Public Service Commission that connecting the project to the PJM grid could be delayed until April 2024. PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates wholesale electricity movement in West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
The New York-based company also warned that the effect of a U.S. Department of Commerce investigation on the cost and time frame for completing the project “cannot be determined.”
DESRI called Commerce’s probe of allegations that Chinese manufacturers shifted production to Southeastern Asian nations to avoid paying American tariffs on China-made solar products a force majeure event in a letter to Appalachian Power earlier this month.
Force majeure is a provision in contracts lifting liability for an event outside a party’s control.
A Solar Energy Industries Association survey reported that many developers don’t know when they might get solar panels because of the probe, pushing some projects to later years and limiting what’s possible from new projects.
The investigation could result in new solar tariffs that industry representatives say would hinder solar manufacturing and deployment.
“We don't know what the Department of Commerce is going to come back with,” testified Joseph Karrasch, director of regulated infrastructure development at American Electric Power Service Corp.
The department’s final determination is due Jan. 26, 2023. That date also will mark exactly one year since Appalachian Power filed its project proposal with the Public Service Commission.
Karrasch testified that the company is protected by its contract with DESRI and can back out if there’s a “blowout” in the price of solar panels.
“We want solar in West Virginia," Karrasch said. "[But] We don't want to give away the farm for it.”
Public Service Commission staff asked the agency last week to dismiss the application from Appalachian Power and fellow American Electric Power subsidiary Wheeling Power. The staff argued that the Commerce investigation and PJM interconnection issue had “severely hampered” the ability to evaluate the proposal.
The staff asked that the companies be ordered to refile after the issues are resolved.
“[A]s far as clouds hanging over the project during the PJM, very, very small cloud,” Karrasch said. “The regulatory approval, a larger cloud. And then the Department of Commerce, that's a respectable cloud.”
Appalachian and Wheeling Power have reported a revenue requirement of $3.4 million for West Virginia ratepayers for the 50-megawatt facility. They expect the project costs to be covered by customers paying a proposed renewable power tariff with a surcharge to cover the balance. The companies proposed an average monthly residential rate increase of 1 cent.
Alex Vaughan, director of regulated pricing and renewables at American Electric Power Service Corp., testified that the only customers with a net rate increase would be solar subscribers paying to secure environmental attributes for their businesses.
Environmental attributes are credits, benefits, emissions reductions and offsets from avoiding emissions. The proposed project will give companies renewable energy certificates, which the companies’ proposal defines as legal entitlements to the environmental attributes from 1 megawatt-hour of renewable energy.
Vaughan said customers are looking to meet emissions-cutting targets and facing environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandates. ESG is an investing approach that prioritizes investments that consider the environmental and social effects of an investment’s financial returns.
As climate change consciousness has grown in recent years, so has investor and public demand for ESG programs, prompting companies to track and release ESG metrics.
“I've sat in conversation with customers where, if they don't find a solution, they lose markets for their product, and that's going to eventually put pressure on them to continue operating,” Vaughan said.
Appalachian Power and Nucor Steel West Virginia entered into a contract tied to the regulatory approval of the Berkeley County solar facility, which the company has called the Bedington project, and two other proposed renewable projects.
In another pending request, the companies sought approval of a 204-megawatt wind-energy project in Logan County, Illinois; a 150-megawatt solar facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia; and a 4.9-megawatt solar project in Amherst County, Virginia. The companies also asked for approval to enter into power purchase agreements for three Virginia solar facilities totaling 88.9 megawatts that wouldn’t begin service until December 2024. Regulators in Virginia and West Virginia must approve the plan.
The renewable portion of the contract with Nucor allows the steelmaker to claim that a substantial portion of its energy supply in West Virginia will come from new renewable sources, according to previous Appalachian and Wheeling Power testimony filed in the case.
Special contract payments associated with Bedington solar production will be credited toward a proposed new solar rider.
Nucor plans to build a sheet-steel mill near Apple Grove, in Mason County, in one of the most highly touted in-state economic development projects in recent years. The company has pledged to construct a $2.7 billion facility on a 1,370-acre site owned by American Electric Power just south of APG Polytech LLC’s Apple Grove plant. The mill is expected to employ about 800 full-time workers.
State officials approved more than $300 million in taxpayer subsidies to help lure Nucor to West Virginia. The company has anticipated starting up the facility in January 2024.
Nucor Steel West Virginia vice president and general manager John Farris filed a letter of support for the Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power application last week.
Farris said the availability of renewable generation, including the Bedington solar facility, to serve a portion of the planned mill’s load was a “key consideration” in Nucor’s decision to build the new sheet mill in West Virginia.
Vaughan testified that the Bedington project will still pay for itself, even without the expected revenue from Nucor.
“[T]he revenue we get from Nucor is a cherry on top for this project,” Vaughan said.
The deadline for a ruling from the Public Service Commission is June 27.
American Electric Power’s subsidiaries also have requested project approval from Virginia state utility regulators. West Virginia would have a 41% jurisdictional share of the Bedington project.
American Electric Power has set a goal of net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 and pledged that it would spend $8.2 billion on building out renewable energy from 2022 through 2026.