Appalachian Power will maintain rights of way for some power lines starting around July 1 by spraying 5,000 acres with herbicides by helicopter.
The company has announced it will apply aerial herbicides across 17 counties in Central and Southern West Virginia to manage vegetation in remote areas.
“The company generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights of way,” Appalachian Power utility forester Travis Klinebriel said in a news release.
The utility maintains rights of way in populated areas and sensitive areas like parks and ponds by other means.
This year, Appalachian Power will use aerial herbicides on about 275 of around 2,500 miles of transmission lines, according to company spokesman Phil Moye.
“We’ve used this means of vegetation management for at least the last 50 years,” Moye said in an email.
But the onus on Appalachian Power to manage vegetation on tough terrain has increased over time, and so has scrutiny over the ecological and possible human health risks associated with certain herbicides.
Landowners willing to accept responsibility for clearing rights of way crossing their property in lieu of aerial herbicide spraying have the option of right of way maintenance agreements with Appalachian Power.
The agreement compensates the landowner by an amount equivalent to the cost of aerial herbicide application, given the work meets Appalachian Power’s specifications.
Farmers that had the machinery to do it would clear rights of way crossing their property in years past, according to Moye. He said it’s less common for people to choose that option now.
One of the herbicides that Appalachian Power will use has sparked mass litigation about its effects on human health and the environment, including a recent federal lawsuit alleging that it caused a Greenbrier County resident’s cancer.
Glyphosate is the most commonly used herbicide in the world and is the main ingredient in the weedkiller Roundup.
The Environmental Protection Agency has found there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used according to label directions. The agency said last year it identified limited glyphosate-related potential risks of concern for mammals and birds, and no potential risks of concern for fish or aquatic invertebrates.
But the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2015 classified glyphosate as a probable carcinogen.
Exploring the two agencies' opposite conclusions on glyphosate classification, a 2019 study published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Environmental Sciences Europe noted the International Agency for Research on Cancer mainly relied on peer-reviewed studies in its analysis, while the Environmental Protection Agency mostly relied on industry-funded, unpublished regulatory studies in a 2016 evaluation of glyphosate.
In April, Lewisburg resident Roger Dean O’Dell filed a federal lawsuit against the Monsanto Company, the developer of Roundup, alleging he developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma because he was exposed to Roundup as part of his job as a greenskeeper and in his own personal endeavors over a span of at least 12 years starting in 2003. Monsanto has asked that the complaint be dismissed. The case was transferred from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia to the Northern District of California, joining more than 3,000 lawsuits gathered together in multi-district litigation.
But concerns over aerial herbicide application have centered on spray drift, which the Environmental Protection Agency defines as the movement of herbicide dust or droplets through the air at the time of application or soon after to any site other than the area intended. Spray drift can impact crops and water sources.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found that pets may be at risk of digestive or intestinal problems if they touch or eat plants that have just been sprayed with glyphosate.
Other herbicides Appalachian Power will use are imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl, fosamine, triclopyr, aminocyclopyrachlor and aminopyralid.
Moye said Appalachian Power makes reconnaissance flights over the areas to be sprayed and does not apply herbicides if humans or domestic animals are visible in areas to be targeted.
Appalachian Power said complaints about possible damage resulting from herbicide applications should be made by contacting the company at its toll-free number, 1-800-642-3622, or by writing to Appalachian Power, Attn: Transmission Forestry, 404 29th Street, West, Charleston WV 25387. Complaints also may be directed to the state Department of Agriculture, Pesticide Regulatory Programs Unit, which can be reached in Charleston at 304-558-2209.
Appalachian Power asked residents who have questions about the program or who want to alert the company to the location of sensitive areas near power lines like springs, wells, streams, lakes, ponds, orchards, crop areas, gardens, pastures, meadows, year-round dwellings, public recreation areas and Christmas tree plantations to contact the company.
Moye said the company sends news releases to print and broadcast news media, weekly notification to broadcast media in counties where it is working as the state Department of Agriculture requires, and notification to individuals who have made a written request to the utility for special advance notification regarding its aerial spraying plans.
Some minimum spray distances per state Department of Agriculture regulations for formulations not containing picloram or dicamba herbicides include 200 feet from tobacco fields and year-round flowing water such as wells and springs, 150 feet from barns and public recreation areas, and 100 feet from residential structures, Christmas tree plantations, ponds, cultivated and pasture lands.
The minimum spray distances don’t apply if greater distances are specified on the label of the spray product.
In 2014, Appalachian Power moved to a vegetation management system intended to boost electric power reliability, but its customers have had to endure longer and more frequent outages in recent years -- some of the highest in the country among investor-owned utilities.
Moye previously noted that outages from all other causes besides trees from outside Appalachian Power rights-of-way have decreased since the company began its cycle-based vegetation management program in 2014.
But the company says outages caused by trees from outside their rights-of-way have more than offset improvements made in limiting outages from all other causes over that span.
