Speaking for securitization
Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer Chris Beam addresses members of the West Virginia Public Energy Authority during its June monthly meeting. Beam spoke positively about pursuing securitization of the company’s coal-fired assets. Proponents have touted securitization as an effective way to support utility owners of uneconomic power generation while protecting ratepayers.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

Appalachian Power has asked West Virginia officials to consider a tool that proponents have touted as an effective way to finance retiring coal-fired assets.

Company president and chief operating officer Chris Beam pitched the tool known as securitization to West Virginia Public Energy Authority members at their latest meeting.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

