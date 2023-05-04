Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have told state regulators they disagree with an independent review finding the utilities showed imprudent fuel procurement oversight that warrants them being disallowed over $200 million in cost recovery.

The American Electric Power utilities said in a filing Wednesday they “strongly disagree” with the Public Service Commission-ordered review, which found the utilities “did not appear to exercise common sense” in their coal-fired plant use in recent years. The companies failed to take steps that could have better controlled soaring fuel costs for which ratepayers are liable, the review found.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

