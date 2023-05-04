Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have told state regulators they disagree with an independent review finding the utilities showed imprudent fuel procurement oversight that warrants them being disallowed over $200 million in cost recovery.
The American Electric Power utilities said in a filing Wednesday they “strongly disagree” with the Public Service Commission-ordered review, which found the utilities “did not appear to exercise common sense” in their coal-fired plant use in recent years. The companies failed to take steps that could have better controlled soaring fuel costs for which ratepayers are liable, the review found.
The review suggested the PSC disallow $202.7 million in cost under-recovery, finding Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power didn’t pursue longer-term or creative approaches to obtain fuel needed for higher capacity factors, or use rates, required by the PSC. The review was conducted by Critical Technological Consulting, a Mesa, Arizona-based power industry-focused consulting firm better known as CTC.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asserted in their Wednesday filing that they are “entitled, as a matter of fundamental due process” to challenge the review. The companies asked for a procedural vehicle allowing it to conduct discovery, develop testimony and cross-examine those behind the CTC recommendations.
Commissioned by PSC staff, the review was filed Friday – the same day as the utilities submitted a proposal for a $641.7 million rate increase to cover fuel costs.
The head of the West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division, the independent arm of the PSC charged with representing residential ratepayers’ interests, said the review supports his unit’s contention that the utilities need to implement more effective coal procurement practices.
“There is no question that what has now grown to an almost $600 million [under-recovery] in APCo's and Wheeling Power's energy costs was significantly impacted by the Companies' failure to secure reasonably priced coal supplies and optimally run their coal plants,” Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams said in an email Tuesday.
The PSC denied an Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power $297 million fuel cost rate hike request in February pending its staff’s review of whether the companies’ policies for maintaining adequate fuel inventory levels are prudent.
The PSC has approved over $174 million in fuel cost rate hikes for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power since 2020.
The PSC said last week it’s reviewing the report, which it highlighted in a press release. The report stemmed from a May 2022 PSC order that its staff review the prudence of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power fuel costs, including fuel purchasing practices and power plant use.
The report aligns with the PSC’s view opposed by some ratepayer and environmental advocates that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power should be running its coal-fired plants at higher capacity factors. Capacity factor is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
Capacity factors have been falling nationwide amid the decline of coal as an electric generation source throughout most of the country outside West Virginia in recent years.
The capacity factor for coal-fired utility-scale generators declined from 67.1% in 2010 to 40.5% in 2020, according to federal Energy Information Administration data.
But in September 2021, the PSC set a capacity factor standard of 69% at which Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power coal-fired plants. The PSC had been alarmed by rising fuel costs and persistently low capacity factors reported by those utilities. The panel has contended that operating at higher capacity factors would lower costs recoverable from customers, encouraging self-generation over paying rising PJM market prices for purchased power.
PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
CTC computed the aggregate capacity factor for Appalachian Power’s John Amos and Mountaineer plants in Putnam and Mason counties and Wheeling Power’s Mitchell plant in Marshall County to be 32.5% on an annualized basis from September 2021 to September 2022.
CTC said it “defies common sense” that the companies couldn’t obtain coal from West Virginia needed to yield higher capacity factors than their combined net 32.5%.
Appalachian Power requested the PSC clarify whether its requirement that plants must operate at or above 69% should be limited by “the principle of economic dispatch” in a filing last year.
Prompting the filing was testimony submitted to Virginia regulators by their staff utilities analyst leaving a door open to Virginia approval of federally required environmental upgrades at the Amos and Mountaineer plants that Virginia previously rejected.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission last year reversed its denial of those upgrades on the condition that Appalachian Power not seek from Virginia any costs of “uneconomic regulatory dispatch” that is required by the PSC.
Virginia regulators based their reversal on a report from State Corporation Commission hearing examiner D. Mathias Roussy Jr. Roussy said the PSC’s requirement that Appalachian Power’s plants operate at a capacity factor of 69% or higher posed “potential risk” to Virginia of uneconomic dispatch.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal for the vast majority of its electricity, even as other states increasingly embrace alternatives.
West Virginia’s clip of coal-fired generation, 91%, is easily the highest in the country.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
