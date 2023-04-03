Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission to approve six new purchased power agreements, one purchase and sale agreement and one renegotiated purchased power agreement for renewable energy in neighboring states.
The companies expect the renewable projects will be paid by customers who subscribe to buy energy from the projects using a tariff approved by the PSC last year.
The renewable facilities have different in-service dates, but Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power project rates would increase by approximately $3.7 million during a hypothetical first year that assumes all eight facilities are in service. A residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts per month would experience a net monthly increase of $0.29, the companies said.
The utilities project the solar and wind facilities will lower customer rates over their operational lives. Any rate adjustments will be requested in filings to come when the projects reach commercial operation.
The Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power request in a 730-page filing submitted to the PSC Friday follows their January termination of what was planned to be a 50-megawatt solar facility to be constructed in Berkeley County by a New York-based company. The project was Appalachian Power’s first under a 2020 state law enabling utility-scale solar development in West Virginia, that year’s Senate Bill 583.
Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye said the developer, D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, lost access to some of the leased land on which the development was planned.
The utilities’ latest request comes in conjunction with a filing with Virginia utility regulators under that state’s Virginia Clean Economy Act. The law requires Appalachian Power to petition the Virginia State Corporation Commission for approval to build, acquire or enter into agreements to buy energy, capacity and environmental attributes of at least 200 megawatts of generating capacity located in Virginia using solar or onshore wind energy by Dec. 31, 2023.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked the PSC to develop a procedural schedule with a similar time frame as that of Virginia’s regulators, who the companies expect to issue an order by Sept. 24.
Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer, cited increasing demand from commercial and industrial customers for renewable energy.
“Having renewable power generation available is critical to attracting new industry to West Virginia and retaining existing business, which benefits our customers and improves the state’s economic health,” Walker said in a news release.
Walker noted in a news release that because renewable energy isn’t subject to fuel price volatility, it’s an option for protection against energy market swings.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are working on a special contract with Nucor Steel, with whom they’ve signed a memorandum of understanding to provide a “sizable portion” of Nucor’s energy needs through renewable resources, the utilities said in their filing. The American Electric Power subsidiaries added that they’ve executed similar agreements with other customers requiring renewable energy.
For the purchased power agreements listed in the Friday filing, the utilities proposed recovering costs of purchased power through annual fuel cost recovery proceedings. The utilities proposed a “special purpose” surcharge for the purchase and sale agreement, which is for the Grover Hill wind project to be sited in Paulding County, Ohio.
The Grover Hill wind project is being developed by Lotus Infrastructure Partners as a 142.6-megawatt wind facility, the utilities said. The project is expected to begin service in the third quarter of 2025, per the filing.
The Green Acres solar project, a 5-megawatt solar facility in Henry County, Virginia, is governed by a 30-year purchased power agreement with developer Madison Solar under which Appalachian Power will buy renewable energy products from the facility. The facility is slated to start service in December 2024.
Appalachian Power said it entered into a renegotiated 30-year purchased power agreement with developer Clenera under which the utility will purchase renewable energy products from the 20-megawatt Horsepen solar project in Louisa County, Virginia. The Horsepen solar project is expected to begin service in December 2025.
Appalachian Power reported entering into a renegotiated 20-year purchased power agreement with developer Energix under which the utility will buy renewable energy products from the 20-megawatt Mountain Brook solar project in Franklin County, Virginia. The Mountain Brook solar project is slated to begin service in August 2024.
The utility plans to buy renewable energy products from the 100-megawatt Pleasant Prairie solar facility in Franklin County, Ohio under a 20-year purchased power agreement with developer Invenergy. The Pleasant Prairie solar project is projected to launch service in March 2026.
Appalachian Power reported entering into a 20-year purchased power agreement with developer Energix under which the utility will buy renewable energy products from the 19-megawatt Shifting Sands solar facility in Henry County, Virginia. That project is pegged to start service in May 2024.
Slated to begin service in July 2024, the 20-megawatt Sunny Rock solar project in Henry County, Virginia will be the source of renewable energy projects bought by Appalachian Power under a 20-year purchased power agreement with developer Energix, the utility said.