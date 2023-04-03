Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission to approve six new purchased power agreements, one purchase and sale agreement and one renegotiated purchased power agreement for renewable energy in neighboring states.

The companies expect the renewable projects will be paid by customers who subscribe to buy energy from the projects using a tariff approved by the PSC last year.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

