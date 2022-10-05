Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Public Service Commission’s desire for in-state coal-fired power plants to run at higher capacity factors dominated the agency’s hearing on Appalachian Power’s and Wheeling Power’s $297 million fuel cost rate hike request this week.

Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane and Commissioner Bill Raney, longtime former president of the West Virginia Coal Association, asked Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power witnesses why the companies haven’t had more coal on hand or higher coal usage rates at their coal-fired plants.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you