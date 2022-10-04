Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Witnesses on behalf of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power defended the companies’ request for a $297 million increase in the rate that it charges captive ratepayers to cover fuel costs at a hearing before state regulators Tuesday.

Company witnesses pushed back against arguments that the rate increase would be inappropriate, given the $124 million they already received in fuel cost recovery this year, their parent company’s growing profitability and criticism the companies have face for their approach to procuring coal for electricity.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you