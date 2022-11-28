Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A program to facilitate solar projects throughout Central Appalachia is adjusting in response to the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Appalachian Solar Finance Fund is no longer considering a previous investment tax credit rate as its ceiling for project funding due to the Inflation Reduction Act’s setup of a direct-pay investment tax credit option for eligible tax-exempt entities.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

