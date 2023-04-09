When Patrick Morrisey first ran for state attorney general in 2012, the former pharmaceutical distributor group lobbyist accused federal environmental regulators of waging a “war on coal.”
“Wouldn’t it be helpful for West Virginia to finally have an Attorney General who will be a true leader against many of the federal government’s destructive economic and regulatory policies?” Morrisey’s campaign website asked amid what proved to be a successful campaign against five-term Democratic incumbent Darrell McGraw.
Morrisey has made a national name for himself as attorney general by prominently fighting federal pollution-curbing efforts in key cases.
E&E News, a national publication that covers energy and the environment, billed Morrisey as the “[a]rchitect of SCOTUS climate fight” in a headline on his Tuesday announcement that he’s running for governor.
The headline referred to Morrisey heading a coalition of states in a case resulting in last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in West Virginia v. EPA. The Republican appointee-majority court decided that Congress didn’t authorize the Environmental Protection Agency to cap carbon dioxide emissions harmful to human health based on a generation-shifting approach the agency took under an Obama administration rule.
Morrisey had led a lawsuit on West Virginia’s behalf in 2016 challenging an Obama-era regulation designed to slash carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. The challenge led to the Supreme Court putting the Obama rule on hold for the rest of his administration.
“Patrick Morrisey is a one-man wrecking crew of the nation’s environmental laws,” Patrick Parenteau, emeritus law professor and climate policy senior fellow at Vermont Law and Graduate School, said in an email.
Morrisey has framed West Virginia’s fight against EPA proposals on his watch as a crusade to protect states from federal overreach and save coal jobs.
After a decade with Morrisey as attorney general, West Virginia faces the rapid decline of its coal industry and an increasingly anachronistic economic and energy dependence on coal.
During Morrisey’s time in office, West Virginia’s coal industry has declined rapidly. The state’s average underground and surface coal mining employment fell by more than half from 19,432 in 2013 to 9,462 in 2021, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data. The average number of mines producing each month dwindled 42% over that span, from 174 to 101.
A 2020 analysis from the financial advisory firm Lazard estimated the ongoing cost of a new solar energy project is $24 to $32 per megawatt hour, $10 to $16 less per megawatt hour than the cost to operate an existing coal-fired power plant.
“[C]oal is no longer competitive, and that’s not going to change,” David M. Driesen, a professor at the Syracuse University College of Law, focusing on constitutional and environmental law, said in a phone interview.
Generation from renewable sources surpassed coal-fired generation in the electric power sector for the first time last year, according to the federal Energy Information Administration, continuing a long-term rise of renewables as an increasingly more economic choice.
But coal-fired generation still accounted for 91% of West Virginia’s electricity generation in 2021, far more than any other state.
The carbon intensity of the U.S. economy declined 23% from 2013, the first year Morrisey was attorney general, to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. The carbon intensity of West Virginia’s economy grew 0.9% over the same span.
A West Virginia Coal Association-funded study published by the West Virginia University College of Business and Economics’ Bureau of Business & Economic Research found that coal-fired power generation resulted in $682.3 million in labor income and $134.7 million in state and local tax revenue in 2021.
But even though coal-fired power is still a key source of economic support in West Virginia, the state is losing manpower.
WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research published a report last year observing the state’s labor force participation rate was lowest among all states at just over 55% — a ranking it has maintained since that data became consistently available in 1976.
West Virginia’s labor force has declined 2.7% in Morrisey’s decade as attorney general, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Meanwhile, economic disparity is on the rise in West Virginia.
West Virginia’s median household income dropped 13.9% from 2020 to 2021, easily the sharpest decline nationwide, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, a leading economic research firm. The data factored in estimates of the Consumer Price Index measuring consumer price changes based on a given set of goods and services over time.
West Virginia’s income inequality worsened by five slots from 2021 to 2022, falling to 45th nationally, according to the health education nonprofit United Health Foundation’s annual American Health Rankings reports.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal. State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
“[W]hat those filings serve to do is to keep West Virginians reliant on fossil fuels, and that’s not working out for us right now,” Karan May, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club, said of West Virginia’s fights against the EPA under Morrisey in a phone interview. “It’s costing us more money.”
The West Virginia Environmental Council is concerned about the potential environmental damage that could ensue should Morrisey obtain higher office, council lobbyist Lucia Valentine said. Valentine cited his office’s opposition to federal emissions reduction and water protection efforts.
Morrisey’s 2020 campaign that secured his third term as attorney general following a failed U.S. Senate bid in 2018 drew heavy support from the coal industry.
In a 3.5-month stretch leading up to the 2020 election, Morrisey’s campaign committee secured contributions totaling $4,000 from executives from coal-fired power producer Longview Power, Ramaco Coal LLC, the National Mining Association, coal fleet trade group America’s Power, coal producer Peabody Energy, and coal supplier Contura Energy prior to its name change to Alpha Metallurgical Resources.
Morrisey’s campaign committee garnered another $9,550 in that span from political action committees for American Electric Power, oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil, chemical corporation Chemours, gas producer EQT Corp., gas and oil producer Diversified Gas and Oil Corp. and the West Virginia Manufacturers Association.
The Morrisey campaign received another $1,000 from Allegheny Wood Products, Inc. President John Crites II prior to Morrisey’s general election win over Democratic challenger Sam Petsonk, an employment law and black lung benefits lawyer.
Crites has been a vocal proponent of limiting how much workers and their families can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job. The Legislature passed a law last month, House Bill 3270, that does just that.
“He’s asserting state sovereignty to protect the business interests of coal producers,” Driesen argued.
Morrisey has downplayed the impact of West Virginia v. EPA on the nation’s ability to fight climate change.
“I think this is really about a fundamental question of who decides the major issues of the day,” Morrisey said at a National Press Club news conference of the case before the Supreme Court decided it last year. “Should it be unelected bureaucrats, or should it be the people’s representatives in Congress?”
But as Morrisey embarks on a gubernatorial run, environmental and health advocates fear Morrisey’s record as attorney general features threats not only to West Virginia’s climate future but the effectiveness of all federal agencies.
Key cases
In its decision resolving West Virginia v. EPA, the Supreme Court allowed the EPA to keep regulating greenhouse gas emissions but made clear the agency lacked broad power to pursue novel approaches to slowing climate change.
In his majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the EPA overstepped its bounds in planning under an Obama administration rule that never took effect to restructure the nation’s electricity generation mix to transition from 38% to 27% coal by 2030.
But even after the Supreme Court had previously put that rule, the Clean Power Plan, on hold following another West Virginia-led lawsuit, the U.S. far surpassed the plan’s coal reduction target.
Market forces driving coal out of state energy portfolios elsewhere in the country aren’t likely to end any time soon.
Neither is the rise of electric vehicles, which usually have a lower carbon footprint than gasoline-powered vehicles.
Electric car sales in the U.S. rose from 0.2% of total car sales in 2011 to 4.6% in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Electric vehicle market share for new vehicles is likely to reach 40% by 2030, according to S&P Global Mobility forecasts.
Under Morrisey, West Virginia in November led a brief submitted to a federal court calling greenhouse gas emissions standards finalized by the EPA in December 2021 “an overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people into electric vehicles”.
The brief was filed in support of other Republican-led states challenging standards the EPA finalized for passenger cars and light trucks for model years 2023 through 2026.
The EPA predicts the rule will bring $190 billion in net benefits to Americans through slashing climate pollution, improving public health and saving drivers money at the pump. The agency projects the updated standards will result in avoiding over 3 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions through 2050.
West Virginia’s brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit argued the EPA rule would make automakers “unreasonably dependent” on foreign-controlled supply of electric vehicle components. The brief cited federal code that touts “increased use of coal” as a means of energy security.
“It reads like a Friends of Coal advertising campaign,” May said of the filing, referring to the pro-coal industry group.
Paul Billings, national senior vice president of public policy for the American Lung Association, defended the EPA standards as a “common sense” path to increasing reducing vehicle emissions and protecting public health in a phone interview.
The American Lung Association was among the public interest organizations that joined a brief last month defending the EPA’s rulemaking, accompanied by groups including the National Parks Conservation Association and Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit science advocacy group. The case is unresolved.
Particle pollution stemming from vehicle diesel exhaust, coal-fired power plants and other industrial sources can cause lung cancer. West Virginia had the second-highest rate of new lung cancer rates and third-lowest lung cancer five-year survival rate nationally, per a 2022 American Lung Association report.
“I don’t think the brief from [West Virginia] really recognizes the positive impact of these greenhouse gas emissions [standards] from EPA,” Billings said.
Valentine called the West Virginia-led coalition supporting vacating the EPA rule “dangerous for the environment and public health of West Virginia.”
Environmentalists also have condemned Morrisey’s move to lead a 24-state coalition challenging a Biden administration expansion of the definition of waters and wetlands to be federally protected that took effect last month.
West Virginia led a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota in February arguing the Biden administration rule would harm states in their capacity as “owners and regulators” of their waters and lands.
Biden vetoed a congressional resolution that would have blocked the rule, which sparked opposition from farmer and home builder trade groups fearing the rule would create regulatory uncertainty.
Conservationists have applauded the new rule.
Jon Mueller, vice president of litigation at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a bay restoration nonprofit, predicted the new rule would safeguard wetlands and streams critical to restoring rivers like the Cacapon and the Potomac.
Wetlands help reduce flooding by storing floodwaters that overflow riverbanks and surface water that builds up in low-lying areas.
A study released in October 2021 by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found more than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — is at risk of becoming inoperable because of flooding. That was a higher share than any other state.
“West Virginians would be better served by leaders whose top priority is protecting their state’s wetlands and other precious natural resources,” Mueller said in an emailed statement.
‘Major questions’ questioned
Legal scholars say the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA threatens the effectiveness of federal agencies beyond the EPA by endorsing a new legal theory prominent among conservatives.
That theory, the major questions doctrine, holds that federal agencies don’t have the right to exercise regulatory authority to settle “major questions” of great economic and political significance without clear instruction from Congress.
“The major questions doctrine creates so much uncertainty that [the EPA] can’t predict that a decision that’s literally authorized by the law will definitely be upheld,” Driesen said.
Proponents of giving federal agencies leeway to issue new guidelines under laws already approved by Congress note that lawmakers might not be well-positioned to respond to newly discovered problems — especially environmental and scientific threats.
In an analysis published by Georgetown University Law Center’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law last year, institute leaders concluded “the health care system could be severely disrupted” if courts embrace concepts like the major questions doctrine that threaten the administrative state.
The analysis noted Congress has tasked federal authorities with administering trillions of dollars in annual health care spending, managing large government programs like Medicare and Medicaid and clarifying issues like eligibility, covered benefits and safety standards.
“[The major questions doctrine] gives them the opportunity to block almost any policy of any U.S. agency that they don’t like,” Gary Zuckett, executive director of West Virginia Citizen Action Group, a progressive advocacy organization, said in a phone interview. “I think that was a real unfortunate ruling on the part of the Supreme Court brought to the court by our attorney general.”
‘Morrisey should know better’
Morrisey attacked a Manhattan grand jury indictment’s of former President Donald Trump on felony charges of falsifying business records in his alleged role in a hush-money scheme Tuesday.
Morrisey released a video in which he called the indictment “a political witch hunt and a political prosecution.”
Fellow gubernatorial candidates Del. Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Chris Miller, an owner and operator of the Dutch Miller auto dealership chain, and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner also attacked Trump’s indictment by a grand jury sworn to impartiality as politicized.
Morrisey did so as West Virginia’s chief law officer.
“Attorney General Morrisey should know better,” Aaron Scherb, senior legislative affairs director at Common Cause, a Washington, D.C.-based government watchdog group, said in a phone interview.
Common Cause filed complaints with the Department of Justice and the Federal Election Commission against Trump in 2018 alleging a $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford, a pornographic actress known as Stormy Daniels, was an unreported in-kind contribution to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign committee in violation of federal law.
“[T]he former president deserves the same treatment as any American,” Scherb said.
Scherb argued that some Republican elected officials attacking Trump’s indictment are pandering for his support with their eyes on higher office.
“I think it’s unfortunate that West Virginia’s highest officer in charge of enforcing the laws is disparaging our whole legal system,” Zuckett said.
Morrisey added to criticism of the indictment when asked to respond to criticism that judging the grand jury’s decision before resolution of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr.’s case against Trump was premature.
“It’s wrong and all of us should stand strongly against it,” Morrisey said in a statement.
Driesen sees a link between Republican attacks on Trump’s indictment and what he contended was reflexive opposition from Morrisey to environmental safeguards like the Clean Power Plan. Driesen noted the plan set targets most states were on track to meet even though the plan was never implemented.
“[T]hey’ve gotten so used to this running in opposition to the government thing, kind of brought it to such an extreme, that it’s amounting to an attack on the rule of law,” Driesen said.