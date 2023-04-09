Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When Patrick Morrisey first ran for state attorney general in 2012, the former pharmaceutical distributor group lobbyist accused federal environmental regulators of waging a “war on coal.”

“Wouldn’t it be helpful for West Virginia to finally have an Attorney General who will be a true leader against many of the federal government’s destructive economic and regulatory policies?” Morrisey’s campaign website asked amid what proved to be a successful campaign against five-term Democratic incumbent Darrell McGraw.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

