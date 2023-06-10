FRAZIERS BOTTOM — Bill Knoblock’s wary eyes peered forward over his deforested hillside beset by slipping land.
But Knoblock was looking back.
“I never expected them to take this long to get the land right,” Knoblock said, standing atop the hillside as May afternoon skies cleared following rain.
The 64-year-old retired truck mechanic recalled failed attempts to stabilize land disturbed by the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline via a 50-foot-wide right-of-way crossing his 50-acre property in rural Putnam County.
“I just don’t know what to do when they come out and tell you, ‘Oh, we’ve got it this time,’ and then, next spring, it’s the same thing over and over again,” Knoblock said,
Knoblock remembered land slips requiring pipeline developers to cut down more trees in 2019 and 2022 to prevent further sliding, contributing to what he estimates has been over half an acre damaged beyond what developers originally said would be impacted.
“Every year, it’s been a new slip, a new slip, a new slip,” Bill’s wife Belinda, 58, said in their living room a short time later.
The 36-inch-diameter Mountaineer XPress Pipeline was placed into service in March 2019, designed to deliver 2.7 billion cubic feet per day of gas across a 170-mile stretch of Western West Virginia.
Bill estimates TC Energy Corp.’s pipeline is 250 yards away at its closest point from their Fraziers Bottom home. The Knoblocks say that’s been far too close for comfort dating back to a 2016 project right-of-way agreement for their property.
“They drive me so crazy going in and out,” Belinda said, citing noise from crew equipment backup alarms.
“The first concern is them coming out and spending all summer driving through your front yard,” Bill said.
Bill’s next concern is how much the project has set back tree growth on his property. Belinda had hoped her grandkids could see many of the large poplar trees she says pipeline developers ripped out.
But four years after the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline went into service, the Knoblocks see no end in sight to the pattern of land slips and restoration efforts outside their home.
“You can’t tear all the trees down off of a mountain, blow big holes in it, blow the rocks out, dig big holes and put these huge pipes in the ground and then expect the ground to stay where it was,” Belinda says.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection records list 20 notices of violation across eight counties for the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline since it was placed into service for erosion and sedimentation control and reseeding failures.
Cindy Ellis lives around half a mile away from the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline in the tiny Putnam County community of Red House. Ellis still sees slope slips and mudslides lingering along the pipeline route despite TC Energy's repair efforts.
Ellis, 76, a retired teacher and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy board member, is concerned about the potential the pipeline could rupture and explode.
Ellis recalled a 2012 rupture of a Columbia Gas Transmission 20-inch-diameter underground pipeline roughly 100 feet west of Interstate 77 in Sissonville that ejected 20 feet of pipe 40 feet from its original location. The resulting fire destroyed three houses and damaged others, according to a National Transportation Safety Board incident report. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported.
TC Energy acquired the Columbia Gas Transmission system in 2016.
“This is not the steepest part of West Virginia, but it’s quite steep for a 36-inch-diameter pipeline,” Ellis said.
Having kept a close eye on the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline’s restoration struggles, the Knoblocks and Ellis expect issues with finishing a 42-inch-diameter gas pipeline across tougher West Virginia terrain and completing restoration along the route.
But that’s the task developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are happy to take on after Congress mandated the pipeline’s completion in a debt limit deal signed into law by President Joe Biden last weekend.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act, H.R. 3746, prohibits legal challenges of any federal or state agency authorization for construction and initial operation of the 303-mile pipeline, which has faced many legal setbacks rooted in erosion and water pollution issues.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline, estimates the project is 94% finished but that only 56% of final restoration is done.
Mountain Valley Pipeline spokesperson Natalie Cox has defined final restoration as installation of permanent erosion control devices, return of topsoil, and seeding and mulching along the pipeline right-of-way.
The pipeline has drawn fines exceeding $2.7 million from Virginia and West Virginia environmental regulators for sedimentation and erosion issues. The pipeline route spans 11 counties in West Virginia and six counties in Virginia.
“If you can’t do it in Putnam County and make it work, you’re not going to be able to do it in [those counties],” Belinda said.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is designed to cross over 75 miles of slopes greater than 30%. That’s an unusually high amount of pipeline over slopes that steep.
“Maybe it’s not a good idea to tear up ... a steep mountain slope in Giles County, Virginia or Monroe County, West Virginia and expect that the mountain is going to hold together,” Joshua Vana of ARTivism Virginia, an environmental justice group, said at an anti-Mountain Valley Pipeline rally outside the White House Thursday.
Bill Caram, executive director of Pipeline Safety Trust, a Bellingham, Washington-based pipeline safety advocacy nonprofit, said landslides along the Mountain Valley Pipeline route are a “genuine public safety concern.”
“The Mountain Valley Pipeline is an especially large diameter, high-pressure natural gas pipeline whose failure could lead to devastating loss,” Caram said. “We need to take that very seriously.”
Cox said that finishing construction and fully restoring the right of way is the best way to protect against erosion, sedimentation and stormwater flow.
Pipeline safety and environmental advocates have reached the opposite conclusion, citing the violation histories of the Mountaineer XPress and Mountain Valley pipelines. With Congress barring legal review of permitting processes that federal courts say failed to account for environmental damages, pipeline opponents vowing to fight on say public safety is at stake.
“[Mountain Valley’s] track record so far doesn’t point to much assurance,” Ellis said.
Mountain Valley’s record reviewed
More than three-quarters of the Mountain Valley Pipeline route in West Virginia is considered to have a high incidence of and high susceptibility to landslides, according to the project’s final environmental impact statement issued by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff.
DEP records list 55 notices of violation issued by the agency to the Mountain Valley Pipeline since April 2018 in all 11 counties the project crosses through.
The DEP commonly cited Mountain Valley for allowing sediment-laden water to leave sites, failing to protect slopes and maintain erosion control devices. The agency has found inadequate reseeding and failures to modify a project stormwater pollution prevention plan when it proved to be ineffective throughout the pipeline route.
In a June 1 Senate floor speech urging passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act with the provision designed to force the pipeline’s completion included, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., claimed pipeline developers were legally prohibited from reseeding.
“[I]f this goes through, then they’ll be able to start immediately on reclaiming, reseeding, revegetating,” Manchin said in a May 30 news conference.
But the DEP says Mountain Valley already has been responsible for environmental remediation, including reseeding.
The DEP issued the pipeline a water pollution control permit in 2017 that, in part, generally requires developers to begin stabilization measures as soon as practicable where construction has stopped.
Areas where seed has failed to germinate sufficiently within 30 days after seeding and mulching must be reseeded immediately or as soon as weather allows.
DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher said the permit has been in effect since it was issued and that the agency isn’t aware of any federal ruling preventing compliance with the permit.
Based on his experience, Knoblock believes the reseeding touted by Manchin as a key to Mountain Valley’s environmental remediation effort won’t be enough to achieve restoration that lasts.
“Mine’s a prime example of, smooth out and reseed, it just didn’t work. It all just cut loose,” Knoblock said. “... I don’t think reseeding on the [Mountain Valley Pipeline] project is going to work.”
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Program Director Autumn Crowe says Mountain Valley hasn’t sufficiently captured baseline conditions of streams crossed by the project, essentially precluding successful restoration.
The project has 297 pipeline crossings over streams and wetlands remaining in West Virginia, Fletcher said.
Cox said Mountain Valley ensures periodic inspections of the right-of-way, uses remote sensing to monitor ground surface and conducts maintenance examinations to assess pipeline integrity.
Some of the pipe slated for use in constructing the Mountain Valley Pipeline has been lying uninstalled along the route for years, prompting concerns that sunlight has compromised the pipe’s coating.
The National Association of Pipe Coating Applicators has recommended against aboveground storage of coated pipe for longer than six months without additional ultraviolet protection.
Arguing against project delays, Robert Cooper, testifying as Mountain Valley’s senior vice president in federal court in 2018, said the pipeline needed to be installed within a year to guard against the sun breaking down the pipe’s coating designed to keep it from corroding.
Cooper’s testimony came in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia following Mountain Valley’s request to condemn property interests needed to build the pipeline.
Cox said every piece of pipe in the ground has passed inspection and that pipes are checked to identify any issues that need addressed prior to being placed. Cox has previously said the project team surveys and monitors above-grade pipe in material yards and along the rights-of-way to ensure pipe is safe for installation and use.
Caram noted prolonged ultraviolet exposure can cause a loss of flexibility for a segment of pipe.
“[I]t can then crack when flexed,” Caram said.
That means a pipe could pass a coating test while lying in place but crack once lifted and placed in the ground, exposing the pipe to direct moisture, Caram said.
Caram believes allowing the Mountain Valley Pipeline through steep terrain prone to landslides with pipe exposed to coating-damaging ultraviolet radiation for years isn’t taking the project risk seriously enough.
“This is not a time to be building such a pipeline, let alone loosening safeguards in the process to do so,” Caram said.
“Short-circuiting the legal process”
A TC Energy spokesperson said data collected through remote sensing and site visits is used to determine areas of potential slope instability placed into a monitoring and remediation program depending on severity of potential movement. In-depth studies are performed to determine how to address the instability, per the Canada-based company.
Any trees impacted by slip areas along the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline route are removed, TC Energy said. In some instances, further tree removal is required to provide adequate workspace to finish remediation while ensuring worker and equipment safety, TC Energy’s spokesperson said.
“I hated to see the trees go,” Knoblock said.
TC Energy declined to give a percentage of how much of the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline right-of-way was restored 51 months after it went into service, citing ongoing work. The company said a majority of the right-of-way has been restored.
Despite having cited Mountain Valley dozens of times for erosion and sedimentation violations, the DEP in 2021 approved a key water permit for the project. The agency said it determined that project upland and water crossing activities would avoid lowering water quality from sediment pollution.
But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit threw out the DEP water permit in April, finding the DEP failed to adequately address the project’s history of water quality violations or explain why it bypassed a location-specific review of whether the project would degrade state waters.
The Fourth Circuit Court in 2022 invalidated U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management approval of a Mountain Valley crossing through the Jefferson National Forest, ruling unanimously the agencies insufficiently considered the project’s sedimentation and erosion impacts. It was the court’s second invalidation in four years of a green light from those agencies for construction through the forest, a 3.5-mile stretch through Monroe County in West Virginia and Giles and Montgomery counties in Virginia. The agencies signed off on the crossing for a third time last month.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled last month the FERC had insufficiently explained its decision not to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement addressing unexpectedly severe erosion and sedimentation along the pipeline’s right-of-way.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act wipes the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s legal and regulatory slate clean, requiring the Army Corps of Engineers to issue all permits needed to finish construction within three weeks.
The courts have been protection against what pipeline opponents say would be multiplying slope stability and water quality concerns if the pipeline resumes construction held up by legal challenges.
Now that protection is gone. The Fiscal Responsibility Act prohibition on judicial review of the project covers all approvals before and after enactment.
“The debt limit deal attempts to force through this project by short-circuiting the legal process to address valid concerns by litigants and the public at-large,” Caram said.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act gives the D.C. Circuit jurisdiction over any claim challenging the legislation fast-tracking approval of the pipeline. Mountain Valley opponents say aren’t giving up in their fight against the project.
“If they allow this dirty deal that was in this debt relief bill to stand, you are what a sacrifice looks like,” Monroe County landowner Maury Johnson said at Thursday’s rally outside the White House against the pipeline.
“Stay on them”
The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s amount of pipeline over slopes greater than 30% more than quadruples that of the Leach XPress Pipeline, which ruptured near Moundsville after earth movement on its right-of-way in June 2018. Officials reported no one was hurt or evacuated, but 10 acres of forestry in Marshall County burned due to the explosion, according to the county’s emergency management office.
“I don’t know how they’re going to bring it over the big mountains,” Bill Knoblock said of the former pipeline while sitting on his living room sofa.
But although Knoblock’s back was toward the deforestation on his hillside caused by the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline, he knows all too well that seven years later, the project still isn’t behind him.
“If it was their front yard or in their back yard and I was going through it every year, all day long, tearing something up and not fixing it right, they wouldn’t like that,” Knoblock said.
Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, said last weekend it intends to finish construction by the end of the year.
As Equitrans eyes project completion with Congress having decided permit review time is over, Knoblock recommends those impacted by the pipeline keep their eyes on the project.
“If you see something wrong, take pictures of it, bring it to their attention,” Knoblock said. “Make sure you have a file of it so there’s a paper trail. If you don’t think something’s right, make them fix it, like your roads, your lanes. Stay on them.”
