Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday vowed to reject “environmental whatever” that he contended could shut down coal-fired power plants in West Virginia at a coal industry-backed bill-signing ceremony.
The next day, Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, citing National Weather Service predictions of heavy precipitation and possible flooding – a threat to which the state is especially prone that will only worsen as climate change deepens.
But Justice, a coal magnate, has questioned the reality of climate change despite clear scientific evidence proving the phenomenon threatening 21st-century livability on the planet is human-driven and real.
A United Nations climate panel on Monday released a report warning of a “rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all” due to worsening climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions like those that come from fossil fuels.
“The pace and scale of what has been done so far, and current plans, are insufficient to tackle climate change,” the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in a press release Monday, citing over a century of burning fossil fuels and unequal energy and land use as the culprits behind global warming of 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
The result has been more frequent and more intense extreme weather events expected to increase food and water insecurity.
West Virginia is especially susceptible to major flooding events compounded by climate change.
A study released in October 2021 by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found more than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — is at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding.
That’s a higher share than in any other state.
West Virginia University forest hydrology associate professor Nicolas Zegre told a state legislative committee last fall that nearly all of West Virginia will see double-digit increases in the percentage of properties at risk of flooding by 2050 compared to 2020, including escalations of more than 40% in Doddridge, Kanawha, Mingo, Taylor and Wetzel counties.
Yet West Virginia is not among the 24 states that have adopted specific greenhouse gas reduction targets to address climate change or 33 states that have released a climate action plan, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, a Virginia-based environmental policy think tank.
West Virginia also is the only state that has repealed an electricity portfolio standard, according to the center, doing so in 2015 after adopting the standard six years earlier.
West Virginia environmentalists say the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is evidence state leaders must do more to slash greenhouse gas emissions.
“If you lock in more flooding, you can’t just bring back someone’s home that’s been destroyed,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Climate Campaign Coordinator Morgan King said at a West Virginia University Energy Institute-hosted panel discussion on methane mitigation at the university Thursday. “This is literally our moment now.”
“This should be a wake-up call to our state,” West Virginia Environmental Council lobbyist Lucia Valentine said of the panel’s report in an email.
The Legislature supplied approved an appropriations bill to supply $105 million for a Form Energy-planned iron-air battery plant in Weirton over the objections of avowed green energy opponents (House Bill 2882).
Lawmakers approved new revenue streams to support doubling the number of state oil and gas inspectors to a total of 20 that surface owner and environmental advocates still say is woefully short to guard against leaks among the state’s 75,000 wells and other gas and oil infrastructure (HB 3110).
But the Legislature doubled down on coal, passing legislation designed to empower the Coalfield Community Development Office to expand coal assets (HB 3303) and give the Public Energy Authority veto power over decommissioning utility and non-utility fossil fuel-fired plants (Senate Bill 609).
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, who has denied the scientific consensus that human activities are the main driver of climate change, led sponsorship of SB 677, a Legislature-approved measure that would create a trust fund to prioritize nature-based flood protection and prevention solutions for low-income areas.
The trust fund could be supported with a potential — but not required — $40 million allocation. The State Resiliency Office could ask for $40 million replenishments to the fund annually in budget requests under the bill.
Reported emissions from large industrial sources in West Virginia increased by 13% from 2020 to 2021, nine percentage points more than the national average, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.
The carbon intensity of West Virginia’s economy — metric tons of energy-related carbon dioxide per dollars of gross domestic product — was second-highest in the country in 2018, behind only Wyoming and nearly as much as Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania combined.
West Virginia Climate Alliance cofounder Perry Bryant, 76, says unless his “expanded baby boomer generation” of those around 60 and older acts to significantly reduce emissions, it will leave its children with a “diminished quality of life” as it deals with the reduced livability of a warming world.
“My generation could be the first not to leave our children better off than what we had,” Bryant said in an email.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report found that public and private financing of fossil fuels still exceed those for climate adaptation and mitigation. The report observed “[p]rioritising equity, climate justice, social justice, inclusion and just transition processes” can allow adaptation and climate-resilient development and that effective climate action is “enabled by political commitment.”
Calling for cutting global greenhouse gas emissions by nearly half by 2030, the panel said there’s enough global financing to rapidly slash emissions and improve health and livelihoods while reducing poverty and hunger.
“Our choices will reverberate for hundreds, even thousands of years,” the panel said in a synthesis report.
Responding to the report’s findings, Valentine said the state must do more to support renewable energy options, pointing to the Legislature not taking up bills to enable community solar, a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
As of December, 22 states had policies supporting community solar, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Federal and local government officials throughout the country have said community solar can slash energy costs covered by subscribers, with proponents projecting savings of 10% or more.
“[T]he time is now and has been now to make political commitments to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” Valentine said.