The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee sent a bill to the full House of Delegates Tuesday afternoon that would establish a $2,500 fee for modifications of well work permits issued by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas, a move that would erase some but not all of the office’s million-dollar shortfall.
Led in sponsorship by Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, committee chairman, with three Democrats and one Republican as fellow sponsors, Senate Bill 404 is identical to a bill that stalled in last year’s legislative session. There is still no fee for oil and gas well permit modification applications.
James Martin, chief of the Office of Oil and Gas, told the committee that his office faces a $1.3 million deficit even at reduced staffing levels as its main revenue pipeline, permit fees, has dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
Martin estimated that the bill, if enacted, would provide an additional $500,000 to $600,000 annually for the Office of Oil and Gas based on recent averages of 200 to 250 modifications per year.
Responding to questions from Sen. William Ihlenfeld II, D-Ohio, a sponsor of Senate Bill 404, Martin said the Office of Oil and Gas resolved to eliminate 14 of about 39 positions to save around $1.1 million, still leaving the $1.3 million shortfall.
The office is left with 10 inspectors responsible for 75,000 wells statewide (60,000 active and 15,000 abandoned).
Dave McMahon, co-founder of the West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization and advocate for greater oversight of oil and gas wells across the state, told the committee that while he supports the bill, he doesn’t think it goes far enough to support the Office of Oil and Gas.
“It’s a big step, but if it only raises $500,000 and you need $1.3 million just to stay at 25 people [staff members], then more needs done,” McMahon said.
McMahon has lobbied for a $100 annual fee per well for well operators, which he estimates would raise $6 million — enough to bolster the Office of Oil and Gas and leave some money for addressing abandoned and orphaned wells.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, introduced House Bill 2725 before that chamber’s Energy and Manufacturing Committee last week that would introduce an annual $100 well oversight fee.
Funding dry spells will remain as long as the Office of Oil and Gas relies on money from permit application fees for new wells, McMahon warned.
“Compared to coal and others, it’s probably the most cyclical industry,” McMahon said. “No small businessman would want to run an office where the income goes up and down the way it does.”