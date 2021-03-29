Before the full West Virginia Senate for its consideration is a bill that would require coal-fired power plants owned by public electric utilities to keep at least 30 days of coal supply under contract for the rest of their operating days.
The legislation, Senate Bill 542, has been watered down since it was initially introduced. The original bill would have required in-state power producers to maintain 2019 coal consumption levels and a 90-day onsite fuel supply in an effort to prop up the struggling coal industry in West Virginia.
The 30-day requirement comes closer to what representatives from Appalachian Power, FirstEnergy and Dominion Energy told Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee members earlier this month was the supply amount they currently keep onsite.
After representatives from Appalachian Power, FirstEnergy and the state Public Service Commission expressed concerns with the legislation, the bill underwent changes. The current version of the bill is a committee substitute for a committee substitute.
But it’s still supported by the United Mine Workers of America and the West Virginia Coal Association, whose representatives urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to approve the bill in a Saturday afternoon meeting before it did just that.
“No group’s been hit harder with the decline of coal in West Virginia than West Virginia coal miners and their communities and their families,” UMWA representative Chad Francis told the committee. “It’s our hope that this bill will stabilize a bad situation by encouraging West Virginia coal usage.”
“I think we’ve responded very adequately to all of the concerns that have been raised by this bill,” West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton told the committee.
Senate Bill 542, whose lead sponsor is Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, would require public electric utilities to give notice to the Public Service Commission, the West Virginia Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Government and Finance before they announce the proposed shutdown of an electricity-generating unit.
The committee engaged in little discussion of the bill prior to green-lighting it Saturday. Francis and Hamilton had more to say, touting the economic benefits that coal brings to the state even in the industry’s diminished state.
“As we’re all searching for alternative energy strategies and forms, we think it’s absolutely critical that we maintain these electric generators here within the state of West Virginia throughout their designed life,” Hamilton said. “We’re not asking that they go beyond that time. We certainly hope and pray that they make it to that time.”
Unlike the two previous versions of the bill, the latest committee substitute does not mention the long dormant Public Energy Authority that the bill’s authors originally intended to empower.
The Public Energy Authority Board, as constituted under state Code, consists of the secretaries of the departments of Commerce and Environmental Protection, and the director of the state Economic Development Authority, along with four members appointed by the governor with Senate approval.
The term of the last governor appointee to the board expired in June 2012, according to both the Governor’s Office and the Secretary of State’s website.
The original version of the bill would have directed the Public Energy Authority to coordinate with the Public Service Commission to review electric utilities’ integrated resource plans, which are filed every five years identifying the type, amount and timing of resources utilities say they need to meet expected electricity demand over a long-term period.
The West Virginia Coal Association filed a petition to intervene before the Public Service Commission last month after Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power warned in a still pending rate case that they may close the Mitchell coal-fired generating facility in Marshall County.
The utilities said in a Dec. 23 filing that the Mitchell plant would cease operation in 2028 if the companies choose to retire the plant rather than make an additional investment to ensure that the plant complies with federal guidelines limiting wastewater to continue operating beyond that year.
West Virginia’s number of coal plants has steeply declined as the U.S. shifts away from coal toward renewable energy. The U.S. Energy Information Administration last year reported that the nation’s annual energy consumption from renewable sources in 2019 exceeded coal consumption for the first time in more than 130 years.
Coal used for electricity generation has declined over the past decade, as coal consumption in the U.S. decreased nearly 15% from 2018 to 2019 as renewable energy consumption rose 1%. Electricity generation from coal in 2019 fell to its lowest level in 42 years, according to the Energy Information Administration.
But in West Virginia, coal-fired power plants still account for almost all of West Virginia’s electricity generation. In 2019, coal comprised the smallest share of state generation in more than 20 years, and it exceeded 90% anyway.
West Virginia had just under 14,000 coal mining employees in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration’s annual coal report released in October.
“We’re trying to keep miners working,” Francis said.