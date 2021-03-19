The West Virginia House of Delegates did not take up a bill that had been slated for a vote Friday that would require the state Department of Environmental Protection to pay back fines to counties, towns and other political subdivisions if they make required upgrades related to the fines, but the bill’s lead sponsor expects the bill to be taken up next week.
Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, said that House Bill 2630, was removed due to time constraints because of a lengthy House floor discussion.
The current version of the bill would require political subdivisions to pay 10% of any fine assessed, including any discount based upon their ability pay, with the rest of the fine placed on hold and then forgiven when they take remedial action in response to the violation charged to them. The original version of the bill had no such requirement.
The House Finance Committee advanced the bill to the full House Monday after committee delegates stressed the importance of government fixing environmental issues instead of using fee collection as a merely punitive tool.
“Ultimately ... your constituents pay any fines that are out there. This is just an opportunity to take those fines that are currently being assessed and put them toward correcting the problem rather than just putting them in our government coffers,” said Delegate Clay Riley, R-Harrison, one of six Republicans to sponsor the bill along with Reynolds, Austin Haynes of Fayette County, Johnnie Wamsley of Mason County, Heather Tully of Nicholas County, and John Paul Hott of Grant County.
Jason Wandling, the Department of Environmental Protection’s general counsel who testified before the committee, said that the department already allows political subdivisions to just pay 10% of fines assessed with the rest of the fine placed on hold and then forgiven upon correcting a violation in some cases.
“When it does work, it’s a great solution,” Wandling said. “There are counties, there are towns, there are cities that have a problem, but they just don’t have enough money to do this work a lot of the time.”
Wandling said he litigated cases against municipalities for Clean Water Act violations for the department.
“It bothered me to no end — one government entity is suing another government entity,” Wandling said. “It just seems ridiculous when actually what’s at issue is whether or not the citizens in that particular town have access to clean water.”
But the bill raises financial concerns for the Department of Environmental Protection.
“[Our] main concern with HB 2630 and the committee substitute is that it could affect our enforcement primacy with the EPA,” Terry Fletcher, the DEP’s acting communications director said Friday.
Primacy means primary enforcement authority.
“Primacy is the way the federal government gives the state of West Virginia or any other state primary enforcement authority,” Wandling told the House Finance Committee. “But in order to earn primacy and to keep it, we have to submit rules, statutes, program specifics to the EPA for review and approval. Paramount among those considerations for EPA is whether our program is essentially the same as the federal program.”
Wandling said the substituted version of the bill that the committee advanced was “much better” than the original version but that the DEP still had reservations.
A fiscal note submitted by the DEP for the original version said the bill could result in the EPA deeming its enforcement program unable to meet minimum requirements for program authorization and the EPA withdrawing its primacy, which would mean a loss of $3 million to $6 million of federal grant money annually.
The DEP estimated it will also lose approximately $200,000 in annual revenue from fines to towns and communities.
“[L]osing this revenue is of lesser concern,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher said the EPA has concerns with the substituted version of the bill that is now before the full House.
The EPA could not be reached for comment Friday.
The DEP is struggling with financial issues brought on by industry struggles, including a $1.3 million shortfall for its Office of Oil and Gas caused by a decrease in revenue from well permits and a strained coal mining reclamation fund as more coal companies file for bankruptcy.