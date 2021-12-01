A budget bill designed to strengthen the nation’s climate resilience and social safety net would include billions in agricultural conservation funding. Environmental advocates say that could help farmers save money and reduce pollution in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and across the country.
The $1.85 trillion budget legislation, branded the Build Back Better bill by the White House, allots $27 billion for U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs.
The already existing programs give farmers financial and technical support to improve soil health, reduce erosion and water pollution, and mitigate effects of weather volatility driven by climate change.
Denise Stranko, federal executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said the House of Representatives’ passage of the bill last month included “urgently needed” funding to limit farm runoff into the bay and the streams and rivers that feed into it.
“Another $27 billion for conservation programs would allow [the] USDA to make potentially transformative investments in helping farmers do their part to save the Bay and reduce greenhouse gases with practices that also create jobs and improve farmers’ bottom line,” Stranko said in a statement.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to reducing pollution degrading the Bay.
A study published in the science journal Environmental Research Letters earlier this year gives evidence that worsening climate change has hurt farmers and the taxpayers who subsidize them.
The study found that long-term warming temperatures contributed $27 billion to losses covered by the federal crop insurance program from 1991 to 2017, nearly a fifth of the $140 billion total.
The study analyzed county-level crop indemnities from U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency data, finding larger increases in indemnities in counties with higher rates of warming.
The federal crop insurance program is funded largely by taxpayer money and protects farmers from losses caused by drought, floods, other natural disasters, pest infestation and low market prices.
Crop insurance expenses were projected to comprise nearly 9% of total outlays from 2019 to 2023 under the $428 billion Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate.
Changes in climate put crop production at greater risk for variation by triggering rises in rainfall intensity, drought, soil erosion and agricultural diseases and pests. The Department of Agriculture has estimated that federal subsidies for crop insurance premiums could increase up to $2.3 billion annually by 2080.
The CBO noted in a 2017 paper outlining options to reduce budgetary costs of the federal crop insurance program that the Department of Agriculture analysis does not account for potential changes in crop prices because of climate-related events outside the United States.
Declines in production abroad would elevate the value of insured production in the United States, the CBO cautioned, resulting in higher premiums and greater federal spending on crop insurance subsidies.
Weather-related losses under the federal crop insurance program have surpassed $400,000 and 1,600 acres, so far in 2021, in Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Jefferson, Mason and Pendleton counties, according to Department of Agriculture data.
Losses designated as being caused by excess moisture and precipitation have comprised more than a fifth of those damages in money and acreage. That percentage is poised to grow in future years, given projected increases in rainfall intensity and flooding frequency in West Virginia and throughout the Eastern United States.
The Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit activist organization, has applauded the Build Back Better bill’s $27 billion investment in conservation efforts.
“The Build Back Better Act provides a once- in-a-generation chance to make better farmland stewardship — not unlimited subsidies — our top priority,” Scott Faber, the Environmental Working Group’s senior vice president for government affairs, said in a statement following the bill’s passage last month in the House.
Faber noted that farmland conservation practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions also can reduce farm pollution that fouls drinking water.
The budget bill would allot $9 billion for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
The program provides financial and technical aid to agricultural producers and non-industrial forest managers that includes one-on-one help for conservation practices aiming for healthier soil and improved water and air quality.
The Build Back Better bill would direct $7.5 billion to the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, through which agricultural producers, landowners and partners enter into producer contracts and supplemental agreements with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a federal agency that supports conservation work.
Regional Conservation Partnership Program projects have included aquatic network restoration, conservation easement purchases to protect farmland and flood-mitigation partnerships.
The Build Back Better bill includes $4.1 billion for the Conservation Stewardship Program, which compensates agricultural and forest producers who agree to increase their conservation levels. The program offers customized plans for boosting crop resiliency, developing wildlife habitats and improving grazing conditions.
The bill also would provide $25-per-acre payments to producers who establish cover crops in their fields for soil health and to slow climate change, up to 1,000 acres per producer.
Senate Democrats hope to approve the Build Back Better bill this month. But the legislation is likely to undergo substantial changes in the Senate.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has signaled opposition to key provisions in the bill, including a fee on methane emissions from petroleum and natural gas systems and a $4,500 tax credit for electric vehicles made at union facilities that supplements other tax credits for the vehicles.
Manchin, likely a decisive vote on the spending plan in a Senate evenly divided between Democrat and Republican caucuses, has argued that the former provision is unfair to petroleum and natural gas producers.
The climate policy firm Energy Innovation estimated the methane fee would be responsible for 65% of the legislation’s reduction of industrial greenhouse gas emissions from 2023 to 2050.
During a visit to the Toyota plant in Buffalo last month, Manchin said the tax incentive for electric vehicles made at union facilities constitutes “using everyone’s tax dollars to pick winners and losers.” Toyota opposes that provision of the bill.
Manchin has made $4.35 million since 2012 from stock he owns in Enersystems Inc., the Fairmont-based coal brokerage he founded in 1988, according to his U.S. Senate financial disclosures. He has denied his vested coal interests have influenced his policymaking that affects the coal industry. But he has declined to divest his holdings, saying his ownership is held in a blind trust and, therefore, avoids a conflict of interest.
As negotiations over the Build Back Better bill continue in the Senate, the clock ticks on a 2025 deadline that Chesapeake Bay Program partner states West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York, along with the District of Columbia, agreed to for restoring the bay and its tidal rivers.
The Chesapeake Bay Program is a regional partnership that has focused on restoring the bay since 1983. The partnership includes federal and state agencies, as well as local governments, academic institutions and nonprofits.
Each of the seven bay jurisdictions has created watershed implementation plans that detail steps the jurisdiction will take to meet pollution reductions by 2025.
In 2010, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency established the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load, a plan that sets limits on nutrient and sediment pollution to meet water quality standards in the bay area.
Stranko wants the Build Back Better bill to become law so that Chesapeake region farmers have greater resources to achieve the pollution cuts necessary to restore water quality, conserve land and bolster climate resiliency in the bay.
“Time is running out to restore the Bay, but it is still possible,” Stranko said. “[The] CBF urges the Senate to act quickly to put these essential investments to work before it’s too late.”