West Virginia health and environmental officials have offered assurances that there was no significant increase in cancer rates near facilities where a chemical that drove up Kanawha County’s estimated cancer risk is emitted.
But many residents still are concerned by ethylene oxide air emissions in Western Kanawha County, where the state Department of Environmental Protection is conducting air sampling to measure the carcinogen.
“There’s two generations of environmental experimentation that has been allowed to happen within the valley that needs to be rectified in some form or fashion,” Kanawha Valley resident Kayde Cappellari said.
Cappellari and others spoke out during a recent community open house that DEP officials held at the Dunbar Recreation Center to detail what they’re doing to better understand the prevalence of ethylene oxide around Union Carbide sites in Institute and South Charleston, where more than 868,000 pounds of the gas have been emitted since 1987.
“I feel like there just hasn’t been enough of a true study,” said Kathy Ferguson of Institute.
She was among roughly three-dozen residents who attended the open house following a virtual public meeting on ethylene oxide in the Kanawha Valley hosted in September by state and federal environmental regulators.
A historically Black community, Institute long has been what NAACP Charleston branch Environmental and Climate Justice Committee chairwoman and former DEP environmental advocate Pam Nixon has called an “environmental sacrifice zone.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released its latest National Air Toxics Assessment in 2018. It found that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County.
It was the first such assessment since the EPA classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen in 2016, causing risk estimates to go up.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Short-term exposure to high concentrations of ethylene oxide can cause nausea, fatigue, respiratory irritation and vomiting.
The total cancer risk in Kanawha was 366 in 1 million, 10th-highest in the country.
The pollutant concentrations used in federal air toxics assessment risk calculations are based on computer model simulations, not actual measurements.
The DEP subsequently asked the EPA for help getting localized data, suspecting the assessment overestimated the cancer risk at the Union Carbide facilities.
In 2019, the DEP got what chief spokesman Terry Fletcher said were the most recent and accurate emissions data from the sites so regulators could perform their own dispersion modeling and get a more precise view of potential risks and minimization strategies.
Citing 2012-16 state Cancer Registry data organized by census tracts, West Virginia’s epidemiologist, Steve Blankenship, said during the open house in Dunbar that there was no evidence of clusters of cancer cases around facilities emitting ethylene oxide in Kanawha County.
“My big takeaway from all this is, the EPA mapping was a warning sign as to what possibly could happen,” Blankenship said. “So we looked at all the evidence we have. That evidence said it’s currently not happening. But to prevent that possibility, we’re still working to try to reduce the emissions that are going on.”
The state’s ethylene oxide cancer rate testing isn’t over.
The West Virginia Health Department’s Cancer Registry plans to map all cases of cancers linked to ethylene oxide in Kanawha County in its database from 1993 through 2019. The mapping will place a marker on the map showing where people lived at the time of the cancer diagnosis.
Inconclusive resultsRecords the Gazette-Mail obtained last year from state health officials and the EPA turned up analysis of cancer data that found an area of elevated ethylene oxide-related cancers downwind of the Union Carbide sites but cautioned that the data were inconclusive.
The analysis was based on a review of cancer data from 1993 — the first year of West Virginia Cancer Registry operations — to 2019.
The DEP has released the results of the first two rounds of a four-part sampling plan for ethylene oxide in the Institute and South Charleston areas. The agency says it collected the samples over 24-hour periods on Jan. 25-26 and Feb. 15-16 using an EPA-approved method designed to monitor low concentrations of ethylene oxide.
Concentrations were higher in February’s samples immediately around the Institute ethylene oxide emissions site, in North Charleston east of the site, and at a background location in Guthrie with no known ethylene oxide emissions used as a baseline level. The predominant wind direction was from the west and northwest.
The highest concentrations in February’s samples were 1.3 and 0.204 parts per billion at two Institute sites.
The average ethylene oxide concentration among 43 sites nationwide from 2018 to 2021 was 0.104 parts per billion, according to data in the DEP’s field sampling plan.
The intake regulator was not working in South Charleston for February’s sampling event. The results were nondetectable there in January.
Jennifer Kaiser, an environmental professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, recommends comparing reported concentrations to background site measurements.
The background site in Guthrie yielded a measurement of 0.0884 parts per billion in February — a fraction of the 1.3 parts per billion in Institute after the two sites showed much closer concentrations in January.
“That 1.3 is much higher than the background site, so, to me, this data is kind of inconclusive, and it says that more observations would be really helpful,” Kaiser said.
The third round of sampling was completed last week. The DEP expects results in the next four to six weeks. The results of the four rounds of sampling and emissions, and weather data from the days sampled, will be reviewed by the DEP and EPA and compiled into a final report to be made public when it’s finished.
DEP officials declined to draw any conclusions based on the first two rounds of sampling results.
The EPA has admitted that uncertainty with current measurement methods has made it impossible to pinpoint exact background ethylene oxide levels. The agency is researching ways to improve its ability to measure ethylene oxide in outdoor air.
Plants emitting ethylene oxide “should not be located near residences or schools,” said Susan Buchanan, an environmental professor at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health.
Buchanan added that “no one has a good explanation” about background levels.
“[T]he sterilization industry does have a point when it complains that levels around plants are sometimes the same as background,” Buchanan said. “And, in fact, the levels found in the ‘background’ are often high enough to result in increased cancer risk, too.”
“Because the measurements are kind of so uncertain a lot of times, that’s why we often also rely on model results,” Kaiser said.
At the Dunbar community open house, DEP officials displayed maps of 2020 modeling performed by the agency’s Division of Air Quality that showed sharply higher ethylene oxide risk around the Institute and South Charleston ethylene oxide-emitting sites.
Union Carbide and Specialty Products have emitted ethylene oxide at the Institute site owned by Altivia, a petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturer, according to the DEP. Union Carbide has emitted ethylene oxide at the company-owned South Charleston site, where Covestro is an ethylene oxide-emitting tenant, according to the DEP.
The modeling maps showed ethylene oxide cancer risk as high as 600 in 1 million around the Institute and South Charleston sites. The risk ranges from 200 to 600 in 1 million for West Virginia State University, directly east of the Institute site, and is less than 200 in 1 million for the Shawnee Sports Complex, east of the university.
The risk was 600 in 1 million for Exxon, Speedway and the Dutch Miller car dealership along MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, near the South Charleston site, and at least 200 in 1 million for a wider ring around the South Charleston site, including the Charleston Sanitary Board and narrowly excluding the North Charleston Community Center, on the north side of the Kanawha River.
Living with risk
A cancer risk level of 1 in 1 million suggests that, if 1 million people are exposed to the same concentration of a pollutant 24 hours a day over 70 years, one person likely would contract cancer from the exposure.
The EPA has set an upper limit of acceptable lifetime cancer risk at roughly 100 in 1 million for the most-exposed person.
St. Albans Mayor Scott James questioned the danger of ethylene oxide during the open house, observing that, at 63, he’s younger than the time period of exposure in the EPA’s definition of cancer risk.
Janet Zerbe, 69, of Dunbar, said she felt no safer after state officials’ open house presentations and suggested a workplace study, having worked at the former West Virginia Rehabilitation Center in Institute for 15 years.
“It’s a cumulative effect, a synergistic effect,” Zerbe said of feared health effects from ethylene oxide and other chemicals emitted throughout ‘Chemical Valley,’ a nickname the Kanawha Valley earned with a disproportionately high number of chemical makers in the 20th century and well into the 21st.
Blankenship said state officials spoke with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health about doing a remote worker study at the facilities. But the research agency declined, he said, because it concluded that not enough workers were employed at the sites (about 500, according to Blankenship) to provide meaningful results.
The Union Carbide, Specialty Products and Covestro facilities have complied with Clean Air Act regulations for at least the past three years, according to EPA records.
Alice Chow, EPA regional air quality and analysis branch chief, told open house attendees the agency is reviewing Clean Air Act regulations for facilities that emit ethylene oxide, including the category in which the Institute and South Charleston emission sites fall.
That regulatory review isn’t slated until fall 2024 — 10 years after it was last updated and the recently dissolved Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and other conservation groups unsuccessfully petitioned the EPA for a new final rule.
“That’s not going to be satisfying to you guys,” Chow acknowledged.
Chow suggested states tighten oversight of ethylene oxide-emitting facilities, when needed, by pushing for more stringent emission limits in permits and more frequent inspections.
Facilities would have to agree to those limits, Chow said.
“Whether or not facilities agree to do that, that is something that’s to be discussed with the local agencies and our states,” Chow said.
‘A long slog’
Fletcher said the community open house won’t be the last meeting the DEP hosts on ethylene oxide in Kanawha County.
Environmental regulators did not hold a public meeting on the subject until September, even after a March 2020 EPA Office of Inspector General report urged the agency to inform people who live near facilities with significant emissions about their elevated estimated cancer risks.
The report noted agency plans for potential outreach in the first half of 2020. The EPA delayed those efforts because additional information had to be gathered and modeled.
Ferguson is a longtime advocate with grassroots groups such as People Concerned About MIC (methyl isocyanate, the highly toxic chemical that Bayer CropScience used to produce insecticides in Institute until roughly a decade ago) and its successor, People Concerned About Chemical Safety.
The DEP has taken an adversarial stance toward chemical safety advocates over the years, Ferguson said, adding that the agency has put up less resistance to community members seeking more information.
“I will say that I was pleased that they were more forthcoming than I felt that they had been in the past,” Ferguson said.
But, as Blankenship acknowledged to the open house’s attendees, cancer takes years to develop.
Ethylene oxide emissions in Institute and South Charleston have plummeted from what they were in past decades, but ethylene oxide has been a raw material at the Institute plant since at least the 1970s, according to EPA records.
The decades-long presence of ethylene oxide, concerning modeling results and uncertainty over sampling analyses, mean worries about health risks from it and other dangerous substances abundant in Chemical Valley aren’t dissipating anytime soon.
“It’s a long slog,” Ferguson said.