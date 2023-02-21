Staff for West Virginia utility regulators, a prominent state union and a Colorado energy company have agreed the state Public Service Commission should grant the latter a siting certificate for a proposed $125 million solar facility.
The Public Service Commission staff, the West Virginia State Building Trades and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO, and Rippon Energy Facility LLC agreed in a filing with the commission Thursday the commission should grant the siting certificate for Rippon’s planned facility in Jefferson County.
The staff and the union were intervenors in the case filed by Rippon in November seeking siting approval to build a 99-megawatt solar facility. Rippon is a subsidiary of Torch Clean Energy LLC.
The PSC has yet to rule on the agreement, which follows a public comment hearing on the proposal the agency held in Jefferson County earlier this month.
The project proposal has drawn some local resistance, with opponents objecting to the project size, location and renewable nature.
“I’ll put it simply. I do not want industrial solar facilities anywhere in Jefferson County,” county native Robert Aitcheson said at the hearing, arguing that approval would risk the area’s natural resources for what he called an “unreliable and an inefficient source of energy.”
Rippon’s November application indicated project site areas along the eastern side of Route 25 south of its connection with Myerstown Road, north of Myerstown Road near its connection with Route 340, and two other areas further north between routes 340 and 25.
Commission staff reported that acreage to be leased and bought for the projects totals roughly 1,000 acres of agricultural land, with acreage to be used for solar purposes spanning approximately 740 acres.
Rippon Energy reported to the commission that facility construction would cost roughly $125.4 million. The subsidiary of Colorado-headquartered Torch Clean Energy LLC would interconnect the facility with a 138-kilovolt transmission line owned by FirstEnergy on tracts of land in the Kabletown Magisterial District.
The facility won’t provide utility services to the public and won’t impact state ratepayers, Rippon Energy told the commission. No new transmission lines or towers are proposed. Rippon Energy would build a new substation located near the project.
Rippon Energy pledged in a filing with the PSC last month the project would provide West Virginia 185 direct and indirect jobs, $30.5 million in economic output, and $2.9 million in state and local tax revenue during construction. Rippon said the economic impact of its proposed solar generating facility would provide more benefit than agricultural use of the land.
Rippon had argued that no public hearing in Jefferson County was needed, but in its ruling last month approving a hearing, the PSC cited 19 public comment letters filed.
The PSC issued an order last week canceling an evidentiary hearing previously scheduled for Thursday, noting the parties had no need to cross-examine witnesses and concluding it could decide the case based on the record.
