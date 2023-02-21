Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Staff for West Virginia utility regulators, a prominent state union and a Colorado energy company have agreed the state Public Service Commission should grant the latter a siting certificate for a proposed $125 million solar facility.

The Public Service Commission staff, the West Virginia State Building Trades and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO, and Rippon Energy Facility LLC agreed in a filing with the commission Thursday the commission should grant the siting certificate for Rippon’s planned facility in Jefferson County.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

