Gov. Jim Justice’s August announcement of new appointments to the long-dormant Public Energy Authority board sent West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch scrambling.
“[Justice] made the proclamation, and so I started scurrying around really quick to understand what my duties were,” Gaunch said.
Gaunch finds himself at the helm of the potentially powerful board per a state statute designating the Commerce Department secretary its chairman.
Gaunch admitted that he doesn’t know what the need was to bring back the board, which he didn’t know existed until the governor reactivated it.
Now that the board is back, though, Gaunch envisions it as a springboard for state energy ideas, rather than a unilateral dealmaker.
“We will see ourselves, I think, maybe as a catalyst to recommend actions in the future,” he said. “Right now, I have no idea what those might be.”
The board went dormant in the 2010s, even though state code gives it broad powers that include buying, leasing and issuing bonds to build electric power or natural gas transmission projects, and representing the state regarding “national initiatives” and “international marketing activities” that concern the mineral development industry.
The authority has the power to enter into management contracts with second parties to operate any electric power, gas transmission or other related energy project, either during construction or permanent operation. It can finance electric power or natural gas transmission projects by making secured loans to provide funds to buy or build those projects. It also can take property through eminent domain.
“I don’t see us doing any of that,” Gaunch said. “I think we’ll get organized, kind of learn the lay of the land, where we are, and then move forward.”
He noted plans to hear from the Public Service Commission at a board meeting next month to get the agency’s take on how the state is faring in meeting energy needs. Gaunch said he also plans for the board to hear presentations from electric utility companies, and representatives of the natural gas, alternative energy, coal and nuclear power industries, at future meetings.
A notice for Wednesday’s meeting states that the Public Energy Authority will “help coordinate the output of merchant plants with capacity needs of regulated plants” in addition to “assist[ing] in developing the next generation of coal plants and long-term energy policies that use all of West Virginia’s resources.”
Gaunch said the authority plans to take an “all of the above” energy approach.
“I intend to look at every avenue, every available source,” he said.
An approach that carves out room for coal as a primary source of electric generation in West Virginia’s long-term future would deepen the state’s stark contrast with most of the rest of the country amid its market-driven transition away from coal.
Coal accounted for less than one-fifth of the nation’s net electricity generation in 2020, compared to 88% in West Virginia.
State ratepayers have shouldered a greater cost burden as West Virginia’s reliance on coal for power generation has persisted. They faced a 90% increase in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
As of the end of 2021, 31 states and the District of Columbia had renewable portfolio or clean energy standards requiring electricity providers to supply a given share of their electricity from designated renewable resources. Last year, four states -- Delaware, Illinois, North Carolina and Oregon -- increased such standards, while Nebraska adopted its first clean energy goal.
The Legislature repealed the state’s renewable portfolio standard in 2015, becoming the first state to do so. The standard enacted in 2009 had required that 25% of electric sales in West Virginia be met by alternative and renewable energy sources by 2025, with interim goals of 10% of sales by 2015 and 15% by 2020.
In a column published on the Public Service Commission’s website last month, agency Chairwoman Charlotte Lane supported partnering renewable generation facilities with existing power plants.
“[That] may be unpopular with those who dislike fossil fuels, but I am not suggesting increasing fossil fuel capacity,” Lane wrote. “Rather, I suggest using existing plants to provide the backup and storage charging support to solve the reliability problems caused by the intermittency of solar and wind facilities.”
A study published in the science journal Nature Communications in October found the most reliable renewable electricity systems are wind-heavy and capable of meeting countries’ electricity demand 72% to 91% of the time, although hundreds of hours of unmet demand may occur annually in systems that meet more than 90% of demand.
In an analysis published by the Yale School of the Environment in December, researchers from Stanford University and the University of British Columbia rejected arguments that depending on renewable energy sources would make electricity supply unreliable. The authors contended that electrical grids can handle much larger shares of renewable energy at little or no cost.
“[We’ll] just try to do whatever we can that it’s in our power and purview to make sure that we continue to provide baseload electricity to keep the lights on all the factories running in the state of West Virginia,” Gaunch said.
Justice’s appointees to the board were Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd, a Republican; West Virginia Coal Association President and Republican Chris Hamilton; retired West Virginia Division of Energy director and Democrat Jeff Herholdt; and Jeffery Allen, a Republican and senior vice president at Pardee Resources Co., a Philadelphia-headquartered business that invests in natural resource properties.
But Hamilton and Herholdt resigned from the board on Oct. 12 and Feb. 5, respectively, according to the Governor’s Office. Governor’s Office spokesman Jordan Damron said last week that Justice is considering appointments to the seats.
The seven-member board also consists of the secretaries of the state departments of Commerce and Environmental Protection, and the director of the Economic Development Authority, per state statute.
Gaunch said he is interested in retrofitting coal-fired power plants with technology to provide carbon capture and storage, the process of capturing carbon dioxide created during power generation and storing it to keep it from being emitted into the atmosphere.
The approach is unproven at commercial scale. Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer Chris Beam said that would be an uneconomic option for the company’s Mountaineer coal-fired plant in Mason County during a PSC meeting last year. The International Energy Agency has called carbon capture one of few solutions to address industrial emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere driving climate change.
The authority board is slated to meet from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the first-floor large conference room inside Building 3 at the state Capitol Complex.
Gaunch said he plans for the authority to meet on the last Wednesday of each month.
“I would best describe what my feelings are as kind of a blank canvas. Get organized, see what the lay of the land is, and then try to determine what it is that we need to do in terms of injecting ourselves,” he said. “Maybe the answer will be nothing. I don’t know. But at least we’ll learn something in the process.”