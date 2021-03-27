Fifteen months ago, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board issued a final report on two explosions that killed three people in Barbour County. The agency hasn't issued another final report or safety recommendation since.
Charged with investigating industrial chemical incidents, the board averaged 40 new recommendations annually in its first 21 years of operations dating to 1998. The agency has a backlog of 18 unfinished investigations dating to 2016.
The second most recent incident was the Dec. 8 explosion at Optima Belle’s chemical facility in Belle that killed one worker and injured two others.
Earlier this month, the agency released an update, noting it was working with Optima Belle to sample and test chlorinated dry bleach powder. The company was performing a process to remove water from chlorinated dry bleach when the blast occurred in an industrial dryer unit.
Don’t expect the Chemical Safety Board’s final report soon.
The shortest span between a chemical incident in West Virginia and the agency’s final report was the 20 months between a propane explosion at a Little General convenience store and gas station in Raleigh County in January 2007. The agency released a final report in September 2008.
That was before the chemical safety watchdog was neutered by the Trump administration.
Composed of members appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, the board currently has featured one member, Chairman and CEO Katherine A. Lemos, instead of the usual five for the past nine months. The board's members dwindled one by one under Trump. The former president chose no new members after previous members resigned following his appointment of Lemos in 2019.
A July 2020 federal inspector general's audit found one board member trying to take on the work of five made the agency less productive in its responsibilities of accident reconstruction, safety engineering, human factor identification, toxicology reviews and air pollution regulation assessments.
“Having a quorum of one, even if permissible, impairs the [board] mission for reasons of both workload management and separation of duties,” the report stated. The agency’s regulatory language does not specify whether a single board member may constitute a quorum -- a crucial matter since agency staff [a contingent of 33 as of September] lack the authority to carry out such functions as budgeting, planning, oversight and approval of investigations.
At a remotely held public meeting earlier this month, Lemos acknowledged that many administrative activities are assigned to the board that should be in the hands of staff.
“Our policies regarding board member roles and responsibilities are not in alignment with our enabling legislation,” Lemos said.
The board's diminution in size and capability, coupled with the Trump administration’s repeated but unimplemented proposals to scrap the agency by zeroing out its budget, underlined its importance to industry stakeholders despite the agency lacking enforcement power.
Last year, the United Steelworkers backed the board as its contingent dropped. One of the board's health, safety and environment executives testified before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works in January that board investigations have helped United Steelworkers gain an increased ability to recognize system failures, see hazards and acknowledge the importance of engineering controls to guard against repeat incidents.
After the Trump administration suggested eliminating the board, the American Society of Safety Engineers defended the agency, saying occupational safety and health professionals depend on its chemical incident reports and safety bulletins.
The Chemical Safety Board has played an especially prominent role in West Virginia, as only Texas has been the focus of more agency investigations since 2006.
The board has conducted seven investigations of incidents that killed 14 people in West Virginia since 2007, including four investigations of incidents in Kanawha County. Six completed investigations resulted in 35 formal recommendations on which the board deemed action successfully completed.
Meanwile, fallout from the Dec. 8 explosion continues.
Optima Belle told the state Department of Environmental Protection in a Feb. 24 letter that the company hadn't resumed operations at the facility and was still assessing how to minimize the possibility of another explosion and fire. Optima Belle’s environment, health and safety manager, Michelle Given, added in the letter that the company had yet to receive authorization to access the site damaged by the explosion.
An agreement between Optima Belle, the chemical board and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration authorizing the company to access the damaged site took effect Feb. 25, according to board spokeswoman Hillary Cohen.
OSHA, which also is investigating the incident, declined to comment. Optima Belle officials could not be reached for comment.
In January, the DEP issued the company a notice of violation for “not operat[ing] its facility to minimize the possibility of an explosion which released hazardous waste constituents to the air and soil.”
The DEP announced Dec. 10 that air monitoring data collected by its Division of Air Quality indicated no federal national ambient air quality standards were exceeded during or in the hours following the explosion.
The agency concluded the fire that burned for two hours after the blast did not create ongoing emissions to the atmosphere. The DEP based that conclusion on data from an ambient air monitoring station in Charleston, 8 air miles from the Optima Belle facility.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said Thursday the agency still is investigating.
Lemos said during the board's public meeting earlier this month that the agency plans soon to have more information available on the incident. She also said the agency recently hired two new investigators and an acting managing director who will address staffing gaps.
“As chairman, I intend to ensure that all our investigations receive timely updates to inform workers and communities of our activities,” Lemos said.
But the board likely will have to get its own affairs in order long before it finalizes recommending how to clean up Optima Belle’s.
“I very much look forward to new members joining me at the CSB,” Lemos said.