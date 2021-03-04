The company whose chemical facility in Belle was the site of an explosion that killed a worker in December said it hasn’t resumed operations in response to a notice of violation it was issued by state environmental regulators stemming from the incident.
Optima Belle LLC said it is still assessing its terminated operations at the facility to minimize the possibility of another explosion and fire in a letter addressed last week to an environmental inspector supervisor from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. In January, the DEP issued the company a notice of violation for “not operat[ing] its facility to minimize the possibility of an explosion which released hazardous waste constituents to the air and soil.”
The Dec. 8 explosion occurred in an industrial dryer unit as Optima Belle was performing a process to remove water from chlorinated dry bleach, according to a brief incident summary released Wednesday by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board. The CSB report noted the board is working with Optima Belle to sample and test the chlorinated dry bleach powder involved in the incident.
The Department of Environmental Protection announced on Dec. 10 that air monitoring data collected by its Division of Air Quality indicated no federal national ambient air quality standards were exceeded during or in the hours following the explosion.
The DEP concluded the fire that burned for two hours after the explosion did not create ongoing emissions to the atmosphere, and based its conclusion on data from an ambient air monitoring station in Charleston, 8 air miles from the Optima Belle facility.
But Terry Fletcher, the department’s acting communications coordinator, said last month the Division of Air Quality was still investigating the incident.
Division of Air Quality engineer Michael Egnor, who visited the Optima Belle site on Dec. 10, reported in an email sent that day to the division’s director that the facility was using a double cone dryer to remove water from chlorinated dry bleach for the South Charleston-based Clearon Corporation when Optima noticed the dryer was increasing in both pressure and temperature. Optima decided to stop drying the batch and use water to try to cool down the dryer and material inside, but a pressure relief valve blew and an explosion followed around 9:50 p.m., according to Egnor’s report.
An emissions summary for the chlorinated bleach drying process showed no controlled emissions of common air pollutants known as criteria air pollutants, hazardous or toxic air pollutants -- only air, nitrogen and water.
Emergency responders reported the presence of methanol in the fire, and in its annual chemical inventory data sheet submitted for 2019 under a federal law requiring industrial operators to report on the storage, use and releases of hazardous chemicals to federal, state and local governments, Optima Belle reported an average daily amount of 40,000 pounds of methanol onsite.
But Egnor reported Optima Belle does not use methanol or own or operate unloading or piping of methanol at the facility. He noted that Chemours, on whose Belle site Optima’s facility operates, has an aboveground methanol pipeline that routes methanol around the brick building where the explosion happened.
Egnor said a firefighter in Chemours’s onsite fire brigade recalled the pipe was knocked loose and the methanol was burning from the pipe on the Route 60 side of the building. He said firefighters shut off the methanol valve on the Route 60 side and left the remaining methanol in the pipe to keep burning, fearing it would restart in the future.
A former Optima environment, health and safety manager, Tim Ryan, told Egnor and a DEP air quality inspector during their Dec. 10 visit that he thought it “extremely unlikely” that any free methanol would be emitted to be able to react with the chlorinated dry bleach to possibly react to form a different chemical, Egnor wrote.
Egnor reported that it had not been determined what caused the fire.
“The chemical safety board was onsite as we were there, who will hopefully definitively determine the chain of events,” Egnor wrote.
The Chemical Safety Board is an independent federal agency that investigates incidents and hazards that result or may result in the catastrophic release of extremely hazardous substances. The board has no enforcement authority.
In its incident summary released Wednesday, the board said it had on Feb. 19 conducted a briefing with the family members of the chemical plant worker who was killed by the explosion, John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane. Two other plant workers were hospitalized following the explosion, and the board noted in its incident summary that one of the projectiles that the explosion resulted in landed on the nearby highway and injured a local resident. The incident prompted a four-hour shelter-in-place for residents within a 2-mile radius in Eastern Kanawha County.
The board reported Wednesday that dark specks were observed in the chlorinated dry bleach powder shortly before the incident, causing the powder samples to fail visual inspection multiple times before the incident. The board said it is working to determine the source of these dark specks and their composition, adding that the explosion occurred during the first trial batch of its process operation for Clearon.
In a Feb. 24 letter to the state Department of Environmental Protection, Optima Belle’s environment, health and safety manager Michelle Given wrote that the company had yet to receive authorization to access the site damaged by the explosion since the incident due to an agreement with the Chemical Safety Board but added that an agreement with the board and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration authorizing the company to access the site was imminent and that company access could yield information to address the department’s notice of violation issued to the company.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the incident and declined comment on its investigation. Neither Optima Belle nor the Chemical Safety Board could be reached for comment on whether the company had been granted access to the site.
The Chemical Safety Board’s investigation of the Optima Belle facility is its seventh investigation of an incident that took place in West Virginia since 2007.