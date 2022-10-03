The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board has released an update on its investigation into a 2020 fatal explosion at a Belle chemical facility.
The internal temperature of a dryer, in which Optima Belle LLC raised the pressure in to investigate dark specks in a powder at its West Dupont Avenue facility, rose to 226 degrees Fahrenheit before the dryer exploded, the board found.
The explosion on the night of Dec. 8, 2020, killed John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane. Two other plant workers were evaluated for respiratory irritation.
Debris from the explosion struck a methanol pipeline owned by Belle Chemical Co. at a co-located facility not owned by Optima Belle, causing a fire that burned for two hours after the explosion. A large fragment of debris landed roughly 1,000 feet offsite on U.S. 60, causing reported damage to two vehicles, the board known as the CSB noted in its update released Monday. The incident prompted a four-hour shelter-in-place for residents within a 2-mile radius of the facility.
The CSB already had found that the explosion occurred in an industrial dryer unit as Optima Belle was performing a process to remove water from a chlorinated dry bleach compound.
The board’s interim report follows a March 2021 investigative update and includes greater detail about what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.
Clearon Corp., the South Charleston-based manufacturer of the chlorinated dry bleach, had contracted Optima Belle to dehydrate four 8,800-pound trial batches of the compound at the facility on the Chemours Co.-owned site.
The explosion took place during the first trial batch.
On the morning of Dec. 8, Optima Belle production employees added about 8,800 pounds of the chlorinated dry bleach, trademarked as CDB-56, to a large double-cone dryer. The employees started the dryer’s rotation around 12:30 p.m., lowering the pressure inside the dryer to vacuum conditions and slowly adding saturated steam to a dryer heat transfer jacket to indirectly heat the chlorinated material, according to the CSB.
The dryer was stopped every half-hour for a sample to be taken of the powder, which then was visually inspected and examined for water content to track dehydration progress, the CSB said.
An Optima Belle supervisor told the CSB that concerns were voiced about the dryer temperature not rising quickly enough and the product moisture content not falling as expected that afternoon, the agency reported. Steam flow and the dryer rotation were stopped to troubleshoot the dryer’s jacket just after 5 p.m.
The supervisor noticed excessive condensate in the dryer’s jacket through a sight glass and, along with other Optima Belle employees, manually drained the jacket, according to the CSB’s update. After the water was drained from the jacket, the rotation was restarted around 6 p.m., steam was reintroduced to the jacket and the internal dryer temperature started climbing as expected.
A sample of the powder failed a visual inspection at 7:20 p.m., the CSB noted, adding that dark specks were found in the white powder.
At about 8:13 p.m., Optima Belle stopped the steam flow, stopped the dryer’s rotation and raised the dryer pressure to atmospheric pressure to investigate the cause of the dark specks observed in the samples after consulting with Clearon remotely, according to the CSB. The dryer’s internal temperature was slowly rising. The lab analyzed the last sample at 8:25 p.m., which also failed visual inspection, according to the CSB.
With the product still failing visual inspection because of the powder’s dark specks, Optima Belle and Clearon planned to take one final sample from inside the dryer and, subsequently, let the dryer keep rotating the rest of the night, the CSB found.
The dryer’s rotation had not been restarted at 9:50 p.m., and the internal temperature quickly escalated to the 226-degree Fahrenheit maximum. The dryer exploded soon after the temperature measurement, according to the CSB.
The CSB said it’s still investigating, looking into conditions that could trigger a decomposition reaction in the powder, sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate, and analyzing results of the material that was in the dryer unit. The board also is reviewing safety precautions needed to recognize and prevent a self-accelerating decomposition reaction.
Optima Belle’s insurer, New York-based Starr Technical Risks Agency Inc., alleged in a federal lawsuit in January that Clearon was negligent in supplying the chlorinated dry bleach product and developing protocols for the chemical dry-out process occurring when the explosion happened.
Clearon has denied allegations that it approved equipment and gave a key protocol for drying out the chemical.
The CSB released three other investigative updates into fatal incidents that happened in 2020 and 2021 on Monday. The CSB is the federal agency charged with investigating industrial chemical incidents but has operated shorthanded in recent years.
A July 2020 federal inspector general’s audit found one board member trying to take on the work of five made the agency less productive in its responsibilities of accident reconstruction, safety engineering, human factor identification, toxicology reviews and air pollution regulation assessments.
Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency Office of Inspector General found that the board’s operations still are “challenged by vacancies in mission-critical positions and an inability to fully use the resources Congress allocated to the CSB.”
The board is allotted five members but currently only has two. Both members are President Joe Biden appointees confirmed by the Senate in December, but two more Biden appointees have gone unconfirmed.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., opposed one of those appointees, Jennifer Sass, a senior scientist at environmental nonprofit National Resources Defense Council. Capito had criticized Sass for a tweet in which the senator said she derided an EPA official for “posturing to the American Chemistry Council corporate toxic chemical manufacturers and polluters” in response to a tweet documenting that the head of the EPA’s chemical office had spoken to industry about implementing the Toxic Substances Control Act.
The board’s former chairwoman, Katherine Lemos, resigned in July.
The Office of Inspector General found that many key CSB leadership positions remain vacant, some for many years, and that a workload backlog and low morale from current staff since Lemos arrived at the agency caused staffing issues.
Lemos, a former official at aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman, was nominated by former president Donald Trump and confirmed in 2020.
A Gazette-Mail review last year found that West Virginia had been the focus of more investigations by the CSB than any other state except Texas since 2006.