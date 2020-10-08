The city recycling committee has unanimously approved a resolution creating a "Green Team" that will advise the city administration on citizen recycling concerns.
The Charleston City Council is expected to vote during its regular meeting Oct. 19 on approving the team.
The Green Team will be made up of seven local volunteers who will share concerns with the city while also considering sustainability, cost-cutting and services. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will appoint the team. No more than two people will come from any given ward.
"The goal of this [resolution] is to capture the effort and enthusiasm and expertise of the citizenry and people who are concerned about making Charleston a greener city in which to live," city Environment and Recycling Committee Chairman John Kennedy Bailey said Wednesday. "With the adoption of this Green Team, we will be able to harness even more energy and enthusiasm to work on this serious problem."
Charleston resumed recycling services Sept. 28 after the City Council voted to allocate $115,000 to fund curbside services until June 30, 2021. City recycling was forced to pause in early April when the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, where Charleston trucks its recyclables, closed because of COVID-19 concerns.
Goodwin and city officials said the move was only a short-term fix to the problem, which is that Raleigh County no longer accepts Charleston's recyclables for free.
Charleston trucked nearly 658 tons of recyclables to Raleigh County during the 2019-20 fiscal year. The price for recyclables at the time was $261 a ton. The city was billed nothing. Officials at the Raleigh facility estimated it lost $171,425 from Charleston alone, city Public Works Director Brent Webster said in a previous committee meeting.
Raleigh County now will charge the city $175 a ton.