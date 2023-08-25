Miner allies find the numbers breathtaking.
They show so much breath lost.
“This data is sad and shocking,” said Willie Dodson, Central Appalachia field coordinator for Appalachian Voices, an environmental group heavily involved in black lung advocacy.
New data from black lung clinics nationwide suggest a disproportionately high prevalence of severe lung disease among Central Appalachian miners, including persistently common incidence among miners in their 40s and 50s.
Central Appalachia’s share of miners with large opacities on chest X-rays has dwarfed the number of miners with the same result outside the region, defined as West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia.
The data spanning July 2019 through June 2023 show 83.4% of miners with large opacities on chest X-rays seen at federally supported black lung clinics were in those three states, with West Virginia having a persistently high concentration of such miners.
Just 44.7% of coal miners nationwide were employed in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia on average in 2021, underscoring the outsized incidence of severe lung disease in the region, per federal Energy Information Administration data.
West Virginia black lung clinics operating with the support of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, a federal grantee, accounted for 35.2% of all miners with large opacities on chest X-rays seen at federally supported black lung clinics since 2021. Through the first six months of 2023, those West Virginia clinics were on pace to set a four-year high in such miners.
Of the 1,003 miners with large opacities seen at clinics nationwide, 429 — 42.8% — were 64 or younger. Roughly 12% were 54 or younger.
“These are miners whose working lives are irrevocably altered — if not prematurely cut off — by progressive massive fibrosis,” said Sam Petsonk, a Fayette County-based attorney who represents miners in black lung benefits cases and other worker rights matters. Progressive massive fibrosis is a severe form of dust inhalation-induced lung disease.
The data amount to “a tip of the iceberg” since not everyone with PMF has severe symptoms that would prompt an exam, said Dr. Leonard Go, an occupational pulmonologist and assistant director of the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health-based Mining Education and Research Center.
“So who knows how many are still out there who have not been identified yet?” Go said.
The new data were taken from black lung clinics funded by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, a Department of Health and Human Services subagency focused on ensuring access to health care services for the uninsured, isolated or medically vulnerable.
The data were shared with the Gazette-Mail from within the network of black lung clinics.
The figures were compiled by the Black Lung Data and Resource Center, a data collection cooperative including the University of Illinois Chicago’s School of Public Health and National Jewish Health, a Denver-based medical research and treatment institution.
Go views the data as an instructive account of miner lung disease given the number of clinics covered.
Participating West Virginia clinic providers included Valley Health Systems, Cabin Creek Health Systems, Southern West Virginia Health System, Boone Memorial Hospital, Tug River Health Association, Rainelle Medical Center, Bluestone Health Center, Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers and Reynolds Memorial Hospital. The latter was its own grantee separate from the DHHR, reporting fewer than 10 miners with large opacities in each year of the data collection period.
“That’s basically why we start collecting data is just to see what’s going on,” said Debbie Wills, black lung program coordinator at Valley Health in Cedar Grove. “But once we find out what’s going on, we need to do something about it.”
Miner advocates see a rare opportunity for federal regulators to do something about the data.
The data’s emergence comes amid miner advocate pleas for federal regulators to strengthen a proposal aimed at lowering miner exposure to toxic silica dust.
“This is clear evidence that coal miners are still being overexposed and most likely are being exposed to excessive amounts of silica,” Go said of the data.
The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration last month published a proposal to lower miners’ permissible exposure limit for silica dust.
“We need to lay this data at MSHA’s feet and ask them what they’re going to do about it,” Dodson said.
The current MSHA permissible exposure limit of 100 micrograms per cubic meter of air for respirable crystalline silica dust remains double the limit of 50 that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended in 1974. MSHA’s proposed rule would lower the limit to 50 micrograms.
But miner advocates have decried what they view as gaping holes in oversight in the rule proposal they fear would allow continued excessive silica exposure that cuts miners’ lives and livelihoods short.
“This is an opportunity to really kind of reduce the risk of severe disease in a really large population of workers,” Go said of the proposed rule.
‘No other industry’
The new data build on past evidence that severe lung disease is hitting Central Appalachian miners especially hard.
“I’m telling you, it’s Southern West Virginia, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky, that little area there, where most of the cases are coming from,” Wills said.
NIOSH researchers found in a 2018-published study of lung exams collected from 1970 to 2017 that 20.6% of miners with careers of 25 years or more in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia had black lung — a pronounced increase following a national low point in the late 1990s.
Published in the American Journal of Public Health, the report found one in 20 long-tenured underground miners in Central Appalachia had black lung that had advanced to progressive massive fibrosis.
“We can think of no other industry or workplace in the United States in which this would be considered acceptable,” the authors wrote.
Miners throughout the region are cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin, yielding greater exposure to silica dust. The result is a rise in severe, preventable black lung in younger miners.
Dr. Robert Cohen, director of the Mining Education and Research Center, testified before members of Congress in 2019 that use of continuous miner machines to develop slopes and tunnels also has driven high silica exposures.
“There’s no difference, as far as we know, in silica in Central Appalachia versus outside of Central Appalachia, Go said. “But the most likely culprit is that there’s quite a bit more of it.”
Go added that dust levels could be higher in Central Appalachian mines.
‘That needs to get changed’
Many miner allies have recalled mine operators manipulating dust samples in public comments submitted to MSHA amid its consideration of a new silica rule.
Go remembers former miners in their 50s saying they did “one thing when the inspector was around” and “another when it was time to do their work.”
In 1991, MSHA issued 4,710 citations to more than 500 companies for tampering with respirable coal mine dust samples at nearly 850 mines.
In August 2020, Grundy, Virginia-based D&H Mining, its owner and one of its foremen were sentenced in federal court for conspiring to defraud the United States by committing dust-sampling fraud to bypass MSHA health standards.
In June 2023, Eastern Kentucky-based Black Diamond Coal Co. LLC and a certified dust examiner were sentenced in federal court for violating MSHA regulations mandating accurate coal dust sampling in underground mines. Black Diamond was sentenced for submitting false samples.
Miner advocates say the proposed rule would depend too much on mine operator-reported data and leave operators too much discretion on sampling silica dust.
Under the proposed rule, mine operators wouldn’t be required to conduct periodic sampling if a baseline sampling result, together with another sampling result or “objective data,” confirms miners’ exposures are below a proposed action level of 25 micrograms per cubic meter of air.
The proposal’s definition of “objective data” includes industry-wide surveys compiled from mines with similar conditions and historical MSHA sampling data.
The proposed rule would require operators to take immediate corrective action to lower the concentration of silica dust to levels at or below the new permissible exposure limit when any sampling result indicates a miner’s exposure exceeds the limit. Those actions could include increasing air ventilation or water flow rates, adding more water sprays and improving maintenance of engineering controls.
But without required routine sampling, miner advocates say, that provision means little.
“If you’re not requiring sampling, then there will be no predicate to trigger the corrective action,” Petsonk told MSHA officials at an Aug. 10 public hearing on the proposed rule. “That is why routine sampling is really an important missing component.”
“There needs to be some way to enforce, and self-monitoring may or may not work, but I don’t have a strong feeling that it’s going to work,” Wills said in a phone interview.
Wills also is concerned by another provision in the proposed rule: requiring mine operators to provide respirators as a temporary measure when miners are working in silica concentrations above the allowed exposure limit.
“Miners aren’t going to be able to use [respirators] all the time, and they’re going to be in that silica all the time,” Wills said, echoing public comments have made to MSHA officials.
Miners say respirators often fit poorly, belabor breathing, fog up glasses and impair communication.
“They’re not easy to use when you’re doing heavy manual labor, sweating, they slide,” Wills said. “There are a number of issues with using a respirator as a way to protect miners’ lung health. So I think that needs to get changed or adapted, or some kind of time limit set on it.”
Dodson called the proposed rule’s lack of a definition of “temporary” in its respirator provision a “shocking” omission. He urged the proposed rule to be revised to require withdrawing miners from a mine that’s out of compliance with the new permissible exposure limit until better engineering controls are implemented.
Miner advocates say the proposed rule lacks teeth, pointing out it lacks monetary fines for operators who don’t comply.
“We know what would work: lowering the silica limit for mines; more stringent, thorough and frequent inspections of conditions directly by MSHA with no advance warning to mine operators; strict fines against non-compliant companies; and forcing mines to shut down when the dust is too high until the company can get the ventilation and dust control plans up to snuff,” Dodson said in an email.
‘One shot’
The MSHA made silica rulemaking efforts in 1996, 1998, 2003, 2010 and 2014.
Given the often glacial pace of federal rulemaking and MSHA’s nearly half-century of allowing a silica exposure limit double the NIOSH-proposed limit, miners and their supporters say the stakes for MSHA’s finalized rule proposal right are high.
The proposal can be viewed online at www.reg ulations.gov/document/MSHA-2023-0001-0002.
The agency is accepting public comments at that link and via email at zz MSHA-comments@dol.gov, with “RIN 1219–AB36” in the subject line of the message. The agency also is taking comments by regular mail at MSHA, Office of Standards, Regulations, and Variances, 201 12th Street South, Suite 4E401, Arlington, Virginia 22202–5450.
Written comments and other information must be received or postmarked by midnight Sept. 11.
“MSHA can make a huge positive difference with this new silica rule,” Dodson said. “I hope they will.”
In the new black lung clinic data that have surfaced, those who look out for miners say they’ve got years of evidence to back them up.
“The severity of this kind of resurgence of disease really just speaks to the importance of this moment for addressing silica when we have the chance,” Go said. “These data show that really, we have to try to get it right on this one shot.”
