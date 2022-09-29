On the 39th anniversary of the federal law that regulates the environmental impacts of coal mining in the United States, the director of the agency upholding the law was promising federal help for West Virginia.
Joe Pizarchik, then director of the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, declared in an Aug. 3, 2016, news release that his agency would fund a $1 million study to examine potential health risks from living near surface coal mines.
“We wanted to do the best we could for the people,” Pizarchik said in the release.
Announced after state officials threw support behind evaluating mounting research indicating elevated risks of premature death and severe illness for those living near mountaintop removal mining, the study was to be conducted by the National Academy of Sciences over a two-year period.
“Good things happen when we work together,” Pizarchik said.
Six years later, the work remains undone.
The Trump administration halted the study in 2017, but not before the federal government already had paid nearly half the $1 million it had committed to the review.
Now coalfield community advocates are calling on the federal government to finish what it started.
“People need to know if coal mining is poisoning them,” 47 groups nationwide, including Raleigh County-based anti-surface mining nonprofit Coal River Mountain Watch and the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, said in a letter to Interior department Secretary Deb Haaland earlier this month.
The National Academy of the Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, a group of private nonprofits, is on standby.
“The National Academies remain ready to study the potential health risks for people living near surface coal mine sites in Central Appalachia, if requested to do so by a federal agency,” an academies spokesperson said in an email.
But President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t indicated that it’s willing to restore federal support for the study.
Department of the Interior spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz declined comment. Spokespeople for the White House and the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, which is housed in the Interior department, did not respond to a request for comment.
“It would have clarified what is known regarding the threats to neighboring communities, and hopefully addressed potential measures to mitigate the danger,” Vernon Haltom, executive director of Coal River Mountain Watch, said of the study in an email. “It would have also revealed the most important gaps in our knowledge, so that future studies could fill those gaps. As it stands, since government agencies don't know everything, they won't do anything.”
But taxpayers were charged something for the aborted study.
A 2018 Department of the Interior Office of Inspector General review made clear that the Trump administration cut the study short because it didn’t think it was worth finishing.
The Office of Inspector General found that $455,110 was “wasted because no final product was produced.” The review noted that the remaining funds out of $1,003,553 allotted for the study had expired and would be returned to the U.S. Treasury.
The Trump administration’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement had cited an agency-wide review of grants and cooperative agreements exceeding $100,000 “largely as a result of [the agency’s] ever-changing budget situation” for ceasing the study in an August 2017 letter to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
The Office of Inspector General found that departmental officials couldn’t give specific criteria used for their determination whether to allow or stop grants and cooperative agreements.
“Departmental officials decided to halt the study because they did not believe it would produce any new information and felt costs would exceed the benefits,” the Office of Inspector General wrote in a June 2018 letter to then-House Natural Resources Committee ranking member Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.
But organizations signing this month’s letter to Department of the Interior and Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement officials say their communities are worth finishing the abandoned investment.
“People living in these regions have a right to know if coal mining is affecting their health,” the groups wrote to officials. “We need your help!”
Organizations signing the letter included Coal River Mountain Watch, the mine safety and environmental law nonprofit Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices, Washington, Pennsylvania-based coalfield environmental nonprofit Citizens Coal Council, national environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice, the Sierra Club and the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy.
West Virginia University researchers had found that mountaintop removal mining was linked to increased community cancer risk and significantly higher birth defect rates prior to the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s 2016 agreement to fund the National Academy of Sciences study.
A National Institutes of Health review of literature on mountaintop removal mining’s health effects found “inconsistent associations of MTR mining with cardiopulmonary effects, mortality and general health status. The study published in 2017 said additional research would be needed to fully assess how mountaintop removal mining was impacting residents in nearby communities.
“Citizens need to know the health impacts of the mountaintop removal sites near our homes so that we can make informed decisions for our families,” Lisa Henderson of Rock Creek, board member of Coal River Mountain Watch, said in a statement. “As it stands, the government acts as if it’s perfectly fine for us to breathe clouds of blasting dust. We shouldn’t have to sacrifice our children’s health for a coal company’s profits.”
Surface coal mining consists of removing all or parts of mountaintops to expose buried coal seams for extraction and disposing the excess in nearby valleys. The mining process increases levels of hazardous dust that drive up the risk of respiratory disease.
Surface mining remains prevalent throughout Southern West Virginia, degrading water quality, driving high concentrations of selenium toxic to wildlife, and leaving behind deforested areas that result in displaced species and escalated flood risk.
Advocates for health and safety protections from surface mining in coal communities have decried inaction from the Biden administration and Congress on the issue.
Biden has yet to name a permanent director for the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, which works with states to oversee mine cleanup.
A bill championed by a Kentucky congressman that would place a moratorium on permitting for mountaintop removal mining until federal health studies are completed has languished in the House of Representatives. It has died in the chamber for five straight sessions of Congress in the past decade -- going on six with the current session expiring in just over three months.
The Appalachian Communities Health Emergency Act, sponsored by Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., with four Democratic cosponsors in this Congress, would prohibit permits for mountaintop removal coal mining until the Department of Health and Human Services determines that such mining isn’t a health risk to members of surrounding communities.
As that bill circles down another congressional drain, Haltom cites another finding of adverse coalfield community health impacts -- one that estimated an excess of 1,200 deaths per year in mountaintop removal mining areas.
Indiana University researchers noted that finding in a study published in the peer-reviewed Environmental Science & Policy journal in 2016. They found that mountaintop removal mining areas experienced that excess of deaths after 1990 amendments to the federal Clean Air Act that they observed encouraged the growth of such mining in central Appalachia.
The changes encouraged mining of low-sulfur coal through mountaintop removal that required less labor than underground mining.
“To ignore the 1,200 excess deaths per year related to mountaintop removal is unconscionable and irresponsible,” Haltom said.