The West Virginia Public Service Commission allotted four days for an evidentiary hearing to consider an Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power $641.7 million fuel cost rate hike request and the prudency of those utilities’ fuel procurement.

The PSC spent Tuesday, the first of those days, considering whether the utilities should have done more to meet a use rate threshold for their coal-fired plants the companies, renewable energy supporters and Virginia utility regulator staff have deemed uneconomic.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

