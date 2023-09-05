The West Virginia Public Service Commission allotted four days for an evidentiary hearing to consider an Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power $641.7 million fuel cost rate hike request and the prudency of those utilities’ fuel procurement.
The PSC spent Tuesday, the first of those days, considering whether the utilities should have done more to meet a use rate threshold for their coal-fired plants the companies, renewable energy supporters and Virginia utility regulator staff have deemed uneconomic.
The PSC heard over two hours of testimony from an executive of an Arizona-based power industry-focused consulting firm that suggested the agency should disallow $202.7 million in cost under-recovery for the American Electric Power-controlled utilities.
The firm, Critical Technological Consulting, found Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power didn’t pursue longer-term or creative approaches to obtain fuel needed for higher capacity factors, or use rates, required by the PSC for their coal-fired plants.
Albert Ferrer, consulting executive vice president of the firm known as CTC, forcefully defended his firm’s review under lengthy cross-examination from the utilities’ counsel, William Porth of Robinson & McElwee PLLC.
The CTC report stemmed from a May 2022 PSC order that its staff review the prudence of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power fuel costs, including fuel purchasing practices and power plant use.
The report noted the utilities didn’t increase the capacity factors of their coal-fired plants to a PSC-required level of 69% and found no evidence they took action or set up programs to try to meet that requirement.
Ferrer indicated CTC didn’t accept company observations that the market wouldn’t allow for high capacity factors. The companies should have been better prepared for coal supply chain issues that drove up fuel costs, Ferrer testified.
“So the question is, with the ...resources that AEP has, and [Appalachian Power], couldn’t you have done better? The answer, in my opinion, is yes, absolutely, you could have done better,” Ferrer said.
Ferrer said CTC was concerned by an AEP October 2022 announcement it was accelerating its goal to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions from 2050 to 2045.
In its report issued in April, CTC said AEP focus on environmental, social and governance performance and net-zero carbon dioxide emissions “could have affected the organizational culture their employees have been working under to the detriment of meeting” the commission’s orders aimed at maintaining Appalachian Power’s and Wheeling Power’s three coal-fired plants in West Virginia.
ESG is an investing approach that prioritizes investments that consider the environmental and social effects of an investment’s financial returns.
Following Ferrer as a witness for the utilities was Jeff Plewes, principal at Washington, D.C.-based economic consulting firm Charles River Associates.
Plewes said whether utilities’ fuel procurement was prudent couldn’t be gleaned from capacity factors.
Plewes dismissed the notion that company ESG targets could affect plant performance.
“It’s not worth chasing because there is nothing there,” Plewes said of that contention.
Plewes testified that meeting 69% capacity factors at the utilities’ coal-fired plants would have meant higher fuel costs this year.
“Artificially forcing a 69% or above capacity factor would have been costly for customers,” Plewes had observed in previously submitted written testimony.
Plewes had said a 69% capacity factor could have been met economically from late 2021 through most of 2022 — if the companies hypothetically had unlimited coal supplies at historical prices.
The PSC denied an Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power $297 million fuel cost rate hike request in February pending its staff’s review of whether the companies’ policies for maintaining adequate fuel inventory levels are prudent.
The PSC has approved over $174 million in fuel cost rate hikes for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power since 2020.
Capacity factors have been falling nationwide amid the decline of coal as an electric generation source throughout most of the country outside West Virginia in recent years.
The capacity factor for coal-fired utility-scale generators declined from 67.1% in 2010 to 40.5% in 2020, according to federal Energy Information Administration data.
But in September 2021, the PSC set a capacity factor standard of 69% at which Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power coal-fired plants. The PSC has contended that operating at higher capacity factors would lower costs recoverable from customers, encouraging self-generation over paying rising PJM market prices for purchased power.
PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
CTC computed the aggregate capacity factor for Appalachian Power’s John Amos and Mountaineer plants in Putnam and Mason counties, and Wheeling Power’s Mitchell plant in Marshall County, to be 32.5% on an annualized basis from September 2021 to September 2022.
Appalachian Power requested the PSC clarify whether its requirement that plants must operate at or above 69% should be limited by “the principle of economic dispatch” in a filing last year.
Prompting the filing was testimony submitted to Virginia regulators by their staff utilities analyst leaving a door open to Virginia approval of federally required environmental upgrades at the Amos and Mountaineer plants that Virginia previously rejected.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission last year reversed its denial of those upgrades on the condition that Appalachian Power not seek from Virginia any costs of “uneconomic regulatory dispatch” that is required by the PSC.
West Virginia’s clip of coal-fired generation, 91%, is easily the highest in the country.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
