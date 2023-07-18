A purchase agreement has been signed to set up new ownership of a Pleasants County coal-fired power plant that had been slated for closure, according to a county official.
Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell said Santa Barbara, California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies had signed an agreement to purchase the Pleasants Power Station.
The reported agreement between Omnis, Houston-based plant owner Energy Transition and Environmental Management and Akron, Ohio-based plant operator Energy Harbor LLC, puts the plant on track to run on hydrogen.
Powell said the agreement is contingent on approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and an agreement with a FirstEnergy subsidiary regarding an adjacent piece of property. FirstEnergy spokeswoman Hannah Catlett declined to comment, calling company discussions regarding the transaction confidential.
“It’s too early to cut the ribbon. We’re not quite there yet,” Powell said by phone Tuesday. “But the momentum is heading in the direction of doing something very, very special for not only West Virginia, certainly not only Pleasants County, but for the entire country.”
Omnis, ETEM and Energy Harbor affiliates asked the FERC last month to approve the transaction by July 24 to facilitate converting the plant to operate on hydrogen and return it from inactive status on Aug. 1. Omnis plans to bring the station out of inactive status and build a hydrogen production facility and convert the Pleasants Power Station’s coal-fired boilers to hydrogen, according to the parties’ FERC filing.
Powell said Omnis intends to build a facility next to the plant that produces graphite to be sold to battery makers. Graphite is a key material in electric vehicle batteries. The Biden administration announced in October that it would award $2.8 billion to fund 21 projects supporting new, retrofitted and expanded commercial-scale domestic facilities to make battery materials and battery recycling and manufacturing demonstrations. Omnis wasn’t among the selectees.
Graphite is one of the battery materials to be extracted and processed at the sites.
Powell said the Pleasants plant would operate carbon emissions-free. The plant would be retrofitted, a process Powell estimated would take 12 to 18 months. The plant would resume operations while being retrofitted, according to Powell.
Energy Harbor requested a change to the plant’s status from “retired” to “mothballed” in a May 31 letter to regional grid operator PJM Interconnection LLC. Energy Harbor noted in the letter that it had provided a deactivation notice to PJM in March indicating the more than four-decade-old plant would be retired and requested a June 1 deactivation date.
PJM defines a mothballed unit as a generating unit placed in inactive status for a defined amount of time. Mothballed units are deactivated but not retired.
Energy Harbor President and CEO John Judge estimated in the company letter to PJM that the plant would stay mothballed through July 31.
Powell said that, although the plant isn’t producing power, workers are “getting the plant tidied up” and ready to run “hopefully in August.”
Powell said all jobs at the plant would be retained, with a hope to increase employment by 10-15%.
The plant had been slated for closure in the spring, a move Energy Harbor had said was required as the company transitions to carbon-free energy. ETEM acquired the plant from Energy Harbor in December.
“That purchase agreement certainly is a gigantic milestone,” Powell said. “ … It’s enormous.”
Powell previously said talks between Omnis and ETEM began in February.
Omnis could not be reached for comment.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison ratepayers are poised to get off the hook with the transfer to Omnis pending.
The utilities asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission for a rate increase of at least $3 million per month for 12 months starting June 1 to maintain the plant while they decided whether to acquire it. The plan would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The PSC withheld approval of the requested rate hike in April while negotiations to determine the plant’s future ownership continued.
In December, the commission gave Mon Power and Potomac Edison three months to evaluate buying the Pleasants Power Station. But in a March 31 filing, the utilities contended that they didn’t have enough time for that evaluation.
In Wednesday’s filing, they said they were still cataloguing risks stemming from preserving the plant and intend to summarize the information to provide to the PSC. Issues the utilities reported reviewing include permitting requirements, grid interconnection issues and new final and proposed environmental regulations.
West Virginia ratepayer and environmental advocates have said the utilities’ proposal would be a costly, unnecessary bailout of a plant that was propped up by $12.5 million in annual tax breaks granted by the state Legislature in 2017.
The PSC required Mon Power and Potomac Edison to evaluate taking over the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant after a West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended the evaluation in a rate case.
The commission included the evaluation requirement in its December resolution of a fuel-cost recovery case filed by the companies that raised the surcharge customers pay to cover fuel costs by $91.8 million.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the Pleasants plant is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal and is equipped with emissions control technology that the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County lacks.
The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission that is charged with representing ratepayer interests.
