Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A purchase agreement has been signed to set up new ownership of a Pleasants County coal-fired power plant that had been slated for closure, according to a county official.

Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell said Santa Barbara, California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies had signed an agreement to purchase the Pleasants Power Station.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you