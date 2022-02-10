Workers at one of West Virginia’s most prominent groups opposing mountaintop removal mining have ratified their first union contract.
Coal River Mountain Watch’s workers voted unanimously to ratify the two-year contract which took effect Feb. 1. They are affiliated with the Industrial Workers of the World labor union.
The group’s contract approval comes after another prominent regional environmental organization, the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, voted to disband in November amid troubled collective bargaining negotiations between the nonprofit’s board and its Industrial Workers of the World-affiliated union.
“I’m beyond proud to be in a union now, and I’m beyond proud to work for an organization that values my rights as a worker,” Coal River Mountain Watch staff member Junior Walk said in a statement released by the Industrial Workers of the World.
Coal River Mountain Watch Executive Director Vernon Haltom said in an email that the nonprofit is “proud to be unionized.”
“The cooperative relationship that we've enjoyed is now enshrined in our legacy, and will serve as a source of stability for our staff,” Haltom said. “Unionizing also adds resilience for the organization as we move forward in our mission to stop the destruction of our communities and environment by mountaintop removal mining, to improve the quality of life in our area, and to help rebuild sustainable communities."
The nonprofit formed in 1998 has four staff members -- two union-eligible employees and two classified as management.
Coal River Mountain Watch is based in Naoma, in Raleigh County.
The contract that took effect Feb. 1 includes a raise for union members, an assurance of at least one month notification to members in the event of layoffs (something that wasn't previously done when funding ended), a process to ensure that travel costs are paid for up front by the employer for speaking engagements, and clarifications of job duties, according to the Industrial Workers of the World.
Haltom said that there is little change to the nonprofit’s day-to-day work following the contract ratification.
Industrial Workers of the World organizer Brendan Muckian-Bates was the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition’s director of organizing when the coalition’s board suspended him with pay in March before firing him in May. saying he was unlawfully participating in union activities as a supervisor. The NLRB ruled in June that the organization failed to show that Muckian-Bates was a supervisor under federal labor law.
Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition workers certified the union in a July election managed by the National Labor Relations Board.
The Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition union’s demands included a standardized pay scale, equitable discipline policy and the right to union representation at any meeting where matters affecting pay, hours, benefits, advancement or layoffs were discussed.
“I think it's really important, after OVEC's stalling to negotiate with the union and ultimately dissolving, that the Coal River Mountain Watch Board voluntarily recognized the union and that Vernon was so quick to respond to the union's requests,” Muckian-Bates said in a statement.
Muckian-Bates said that Coal River Mountain Watch’s unionization demonstrates a need for all nonprofits to formally recognize and negotiate with their staff’s union when one is presented.
“Many workers at these non-profits risk their physical and mental safety to continue to do this work, and they deserve to have a say in how these organizations are run,” Muckian-Bates said.