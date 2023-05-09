Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A gas pipeline company has filed an implementation plan for building and operating two new gas storage wells on a new well pad and construct nearly 600 feet of related pipeline in Kanawha County.

Columbia Gas Transmission LLC filed the plan as required by federal regulators Monday to construct and operate two new injection and withdrawal wells and 586 feet of related pipeline and abandon more than 5,000 feet of pipeline in the Coco B storage field near Pinch.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

