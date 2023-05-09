A gas pipeline company has filed an implementation plan for building and operating two new gas storage wells on a new well pad and construct nearly 600 feet of related pipeline in Kanawha County.
Columbia Gas Transmission LLC filed the plan as required by federal regulators Monday to construct and operate two new injection and withdrawal wells and 586 feet of related pipeline and abandon more than 5,000 feet of pipeline in the Coco B storage field near Pinch.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the project in February.
The wells replacement project includes plugging and abandoning 4,927 feet of pipeline in place, abandoning 251 feet of pipeline by removal and plugging and abandoning four injection and withdrawal wells.
FERC staff released an environmental assessment last fall concluding the project wouldn’t significantly impact “the quality of the human environment” with appropriate mitigation measures. The agency regulates pipeline and storage facility construction and abandonment.
FERC spokesperson Celeste Miller said there is no time frame for the agency’s Office of Energy Projects to act on the implementation plan. The agency had required Columbia Gas Transmission’s implementation plan to identify how the company would implement construction procedures and what procedures it would follow if noncompliance occurs.
Columbia said it would implement construction procedures and mitigation measures through an environmental management and construction plan to be distributed to the company’s project manager, construction superintendents and other personnel.
The company said its contract would allow any unsatisfactory work at a contractor’s expense. Columbia said it could stop work and require a contractor to start remedial work or relieve the contractor of the work and assign it to another contractor.
Columbia said it would hold one project-specific environmental compliance training session in Kanawha County in early-to-mid October 2023.
Starting with the implementation plan, the company will file biweekly status reports on construction status, corrective actions implemented for noncompliance and a description of any landowner or resident complaints relating to compliance with the FERC. The reports will be filed until all construction, abandonment, and restoration activities are finished, Columbia told the FERC.
Columbia previously said it aimed to protect the storage field’s integrity by abandoning the four existing wells due to their integrity and use the new wells to maintain storage field deliverability. Abandoning the old wells would reduce physical location risk in line with a federal Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration rule on well storage, according to the FERC environmental assessment.
Columbia has planned to use a 50-foot-wide corridor for pipeline construction and permanent right-of-way, with temporary impacts on roughly 22 acres and permanent land impacts on approximately 4.3 acres. The two new wellheads would be the only new aboveground facilities.
Tree clearing would take place one day in October and well drilling would take place during two 40-day periods from February to March and from April to May, per a project schedule included in the implementation plan.
Ten residences, five nonresidential structures and one inactive commercial structure are within 50 feet of proposed project construction work areas. Columbia prepared a residential construction plan for each of the three residences within 25 feet of those areas.
The residences are near the Upper Pinch Estates road north of Upper Pinch Road above Pinch Creek, just west of First Baptist Church of Pinch.
Well site drilling may result in a “minor increase” in sound levels at the church on Sundays and at night over a three-month, 24-hour per day drilling period, according to the assessment.
Included in the environmental assessment is the residential construction plan, which requires a contractor to build and maintain a safety fence between the construction zone and adjacent residences and not leave any excavations or trenches open overnight.
Abandonment and construction activities would last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for well drilling. The drill rig would be operational 24 hours and seven days a week. Drilling of the new wells is slated to start in the second quarter of 2023 and be finished in three months.
Estimated construction emissions would total roughly 43 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and 171 tons of particulate matter in 2023, per the assessment.
The project would cross eight waterbodies, including Pinch Creek and unnamed tributaries to the creek and Potato Fork. A new, permanent three-sided culvert would be constructed within Pinch Creek in a Federal Emergency Management Agency Special Flood Hazard Area. The Pinch Creek culvert would permanently impact 66 linear feet of Pinch Creek.
The commission staff predicted significant flooding impacts aren’t expected due to the relatively small area within the Special Flood Hazard Area to be permanently impacted.
TC Energy acquired the Columbia Gas Transmission system in 2016.
