Those interested in weighing in on a federal proposal to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest have more time.

The United States Forest Service has announced a 15-day extension of the comment period for its proposed approval of the pipeline crossing the Jefferson National Forest through Monroe County in West Virginia and Giles and Montgomery counties in Virginia in a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement it released last month.

