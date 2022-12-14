The public comment period for the state’s controversial plan for a 10-mile, four-lane stretch of the long-delayed Corridor H link of the Appalachian Development Highway System has been extended.
The comment period for the segment of Corridor H from east of Parsons to north of Davis in Tucker County has been extended until next month.
The window for comment to be submitted to the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways was slated to close on Dec. 12 but has been rescheduled to expire Jan. 6.
The decision to extend the comment period was made by the West Virginia division of the Federal Highway Administration after discussion with the state Division of Highways, according to an email from an agency official to an attorney from Appalachian Mountain Advocates, an environmental law firm.
Corridor H Alternatives, a group that backs a northern alternative to the state’s proposed route, said Appalachian Mountain Advocates requested to extend the comment period after federal regulators gave the group less than two weeks to review information on public land impacts.
The Federal Highway Administration did not respond to a request for comment.
Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jennifer Dooley said the department’s understanding of the Federal Highway Administration decision is that the extension was simply due to requests received for more time to comment.
Environmental groups such as Friends of Blackwater, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy have filed comments objecting to the Department of Transportation’s proposed route.
Friends of Blackwater, a Thomas, Tucker County-based Blackwater Canyon conservation nonprofit, contended that major construction could increase acid mine drainage from old Thomas area mines, risking Blackwater River pollution. The group fears lights, noise and air pollution would degrade the Blackwater Falls State Park experience, according to the comment submitted by group executive director Judith Rodd.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser signed comment predicting adverse water quality impacts as well as drastically reduced use and enjoyment of the Allegheny Trail and historical coke ovens in the area.
West Virginia Highlands Conservancy president Larry Thomas signed comment saying that the Department of Transportation’s planned route threatens the quality of trout streams and their wetlands and watersheds.
The groups pointed to past water quality issues during construction elsewhere along the corridor.
In 2018, the Department of Environmental Protection ordered Kokosing Construction Co. to stop work on the project after finding violations in Randolph and Tucker counties. The DEP found that Kokosing violated a water quality permit by not maintaining erosion control devices and allowing sediment-laden water to leave the construction site.
The Division of Highways says its preferred route offers the shortest emergency-response times and less gradient than the northern alignment, making it the greenest option.
Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston dismissed opponents of his agency’s preferred route during a state legislative committee meeting in September, accusing them of circulating “disinformation” about the project.
Most of Corridor H is open to traffic, with a 6.8-mile section from Wardensville, in Hardy County, to the Virginia state line also still in the planning stage and a section from Kerens, in Randolph County, to Parsons under construction.
Approved in 1965, the Appalachian Development Highway System is an approximately 3,000-mile network of highways linking the region to national interstates.
Many of the most vocal opponents to the current path to Corridor H completion are lobbying state officials to route the corridor north of Parsons. They fear the Division of Highways’ preferred route would compromise the Blackwater River Valley landscape and plague the Tucker County city of Thomas and other communities with truck traffic.
Corridor H Alternatives is a group that joined environmental organizations like the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the West Virginia Environmental Council in 1996 to mount a federal court challenge to a Federal Highway Administration decision that year approving Corridor H’s location and design.
A 2000 settlement agreement divided the Department of Transportation’s preferred route into nine sections. The Federal Highway Administration and the DOT approved an environmental impact statement for the Parsons-to-Davis section in 2007, but funding constraints bogged down the project.
The segment is getting a fresh look following an influx of federal infrastructure funding — nearly $200 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to support completion of Corridor H.
The Division of Highways plans for a new final supplemental environmental impact statement for its preferred Parsons-to-Davis route to be circulated in early 2024 and aims to start right-of-way activities in mid-2024. Construction is slated for late in 2024. Division officials estimate that the section would be open to traffic in 2030.
The Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act provides funding for federal highway programs through fiscal year 2026. The Department of Transportation has estimated that federally required environmental reviews would add three to four years to the project for any new alignments other than the agency’s preferred route.
A Change.org petition objecting to construction of Corridor H between Thomas and Davis has drawn more than 3,100 signatures. Department of Transportation-preferred route opponents have cited a Tucker County Chamber of Commerce membership survey in which 28 of 43 respondents voted for a northern alternative.
A coalition of businesses urging an alternative Corridor H route said in July that more than 50 businesses in Davis and Thomas supported an alternative that goes east and north of Thomas.
Northern route advocates say the Department of Transportation’s plan would weaken connections between local communities and make foot and bicycle traffic between them dangerous.
Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman Keith Shannon said there are rusty-patched bumble bees in the vicinity of the project. The rusty-patched bumble bee was listed as federally endangered in 2017.
Under the Endangered Species Act, the Federal Highway Administration and the Department of Transportation will consult with Fish and Wildlife because of potential impacts the project could have on the species, according to Shannon.
The timeline for consultation would be 135 days from when Fish and Wildlife receives a completed biological assessment, Shannon said.
Shannon said last week that Fish and Wildlife’s state field office is still waiting to receive the biological assessment from the Division of Highways.
A link to comment online is at https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/engineering/comment/CorridorHParsonsToDavis/Pages/default.aspx.
Written comments may be submitted by Jan. 6 to Travis Long, Director, Technical Support Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301.