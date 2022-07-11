A request from the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to federal regulators for four more years to finish the project has provoked strong opinions.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has been taking written comments from project proponents and opponents ahead of its public comment deadline later this week.
The pipeline’s developers last month asked the commission for a four-year extension of time until October 2026 to finish building and placing into service their 303-mile pipeline.
The more than seven dozen comments submitted to the commission so far have been mixed, with the project’s detractors criticizing its adverse environmental impacts and asking for more time to comment beyond the 15 days allotted by the agency.
Among the project’s West Virginia-based supporters in the public comments filed with the commission have been the Webster County Commission, the West Virginia Manufacturers Association and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia.
Webster County Commission President Anna J. Carpenter said in a letter to the commission filed Monday that the pipeline would bring “much needed economic relief” to her county.
The closing of all but one of the coal mines in Webster County have drained the county’s tax base, Carpenter wrote, reporting that the county only gets $3,000 to $5,000 quarterly in coal severance tax revenue.
The project’s West Virginia-based opponents in the comment period have included Preserve Monroe, a Monroe County-based coalition of landowners, residents and businesses, and the Indian Creek Watershed Association, a Monroe County-based water protection group.
The Indian Creek Watershed Association argued that granting an extension of time for the project would increase water pollution and further put aquatic and terrestrial life at risk.
The request underscores just how hard progress has been to come by for the project planned to transport natural gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline, cited ongoing litigation holding up key permits in its request filed in a letter to the commission last month.
Led by Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., the joint venture emphasized its commitment to the project despite billions in costs added over years of delay. Mountain Valley argued the extra four years were needed to overcome what it called an “ongoing barrage of attacks” on project permits and approvals.
Legal and regulatory setbacks powered by environmental groups opposed to the project have bogged it down, resulting in ballooning costs.
Equitrans announced in May the estimated project cost had risen $400 million to $6.6 billion. The company pushed back the targeted in-service date to the second half of 2023.
Announced in 2014, the pipeline originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of $3.5 billion.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted the project a two-year extension in October 2020, when the commission’s original 2017 order requiring the pipeline to be built and in service was set to expire. That two-year extension runs out Oct. 13.
Mountain Valley asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve its requested extension by Aug. 8.
In January, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest. Then in February, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species. That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
Environmental groups behind court challenges to the project have called on its developers to abandon it, something Atlantic Coast Pipeline developers did in 2020 as costs mounted amid legal setbacks. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline would have transported natural gas supplies from West Virginia to public utilities in Virginia and North Carolina.
Environmentalists have decried the 42-inch-diameter Mountain Valley Pipeline’s impacts on water and soil quality, as well as its potential greenhouse gas emissions.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection released a consent order last year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water, mostly for violations documented in 2019. That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the state in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the department and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring had filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
Equitrans has said the project is 94% complete, but pipeline opponents have contested that estimate. They have pointed to recent estimates reported by Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC that final restoration is little more than halfway done.
RBN Energy LLC, a Houston-based energy market consultant, said last month that potential for extended legal challenges makes in-service status for the pipeline less likely in a two-plus-year time frame. The firm said project proponents should brace for the pipeline to still not be in service by the end of 2024.
The lingering legal limbo has disheartened project proponents who have placed a greater premium on increasing Appalachia’s gas outflow capacity to meet growing demand for United States gas exports — especially liquefied natural gas.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. It would cross Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
The public comment deadline is Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. The commission has encouraged filing comments electronically using the “eFile” link at http://www.ferc.gov. Those who can’t file electronically can mail comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street NE, Washington, DC 20426.