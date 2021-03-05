The state House Health and Human Services Committee set aside concerns Thursday evening that a bill to exempt the category of tanks closest to water intake points holding up to nearly 9,000 gallons of oil or gas from state regulation could substantially increase the risk of drinking water contamination across West Virginia.
In a vote along party lines, 18 Republicans advanced House Bill 2598 to the full House of Delegates over the opposition of six Democrats – and the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“In its current form, we do not support it,” said department Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola, who answered questions about the department’s oversight of oil and gas tanks under the Aboveground Storage Tank Act, the state law passed in 2014 in response to the Elk River chemical spill that contaminated the drinking water supply for hundreds of thousands of people in a nine-county area around Charleston earlier that year.
House Bill 2598 would weaken a key provision of the law, remove tanks containing 210 barrels (8,820 gallons) or less of “brine water or other fluids produced in connection with hydrocarbon production activities” in zones of critical concern, which the law defines as corridors along streams within a watershed that need close scrutiny because of a nearby surface water intake point and susceptibility to potential contaminants.
The law requires registration and certified inspection of such tanks, as well as the submission of spill-prevention response plans. The length of zones of critical concern is based on a five-hour water-travel time in streams to the water intake, plus an additional quarter mile below the intake. A zone’s width is 1,000 feet from each bank of the principal stream and 500 feet from each tributary bank draining into the principal stream.
Zones of critical concern are common throughout West Virginia according to a map provided by the state Department of Health and Human Resources, particularly on the state’s western edge along the Ohio River. Zones of critical concern surround Huntington, Parkersburg, Wheeling and Weirton.
Mandirola told the committee efforts to prevent drinking water contamination from oil and gas tanks would not be as effective without the tank oversight that House Bill 2598 would strip away.
“The numbers don’t add up,” Mandirola said.
If House Bill 2598 were to pass, 887 tanks would no longer be regulated under the Aboveground Storage Tank Act as of last month, according to Department of Environmental Protection data.
Mandirola told the committee that the department’s financially strapped Office of Oil and Gas conducts some 6,000 inspections a year and would take over inspections of those tanks. But Mandirola noted the office focuses on wells, not tanks, and there is no designated frequency of the office’s inspections.
Based on his department’s data and current inspect, Mandirola estimated 4% of well sites will get inspected annually, and if that percentage applied to the 887 tanks that House Bill 2598 would deregulate under the Aboveground Storage Tank Act, about 38 tanks would be inspected once a year, a scenario in which all 887 wells would be inspected about once every 23 years.
“It would be less preventative regulation on these tanks that are within this five-hour travel time of drinking water intakes,” Mandirola said.
The committee also heard from Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia representative Philip Reale.
Reale argued tanks have had minimal impact on water quality since the Aboveground Storage Tank Act became law and told the Energy and Manufacturing Committee last week before it signed off on House Bill 2598 that the bill would relieve struggling operators incurring what in some cases are prohibitive costs of complying with the regulation in its current form.
The Legislature has carved out an exemption for these same tanks before, doing so in 2017 but for only those outside of zones of critical concern at that time.
The exemptions started in 2015, when the Legislature scaled back the Aboveground Storage Tank Act to only require inspection of tanks that contain 50,000 gallons or more, contain hazardous material, or are located within a zone of critical concern.
“There’s not that much left to [the law] after you take out the tanks right next to the public water intakes,” Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said.
Pushkin and other delegates opposing the bill cited the 2014 Elk River chemical spill.
Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, who lives a mile from the river, said he still knows people who will not drink tap water from the Charleston water system.
“They were just so afraid about it. They were just freaked out,” Barach said. “I have gotten more emails on this particular issue than anything else … Every single one of them said please vote no on this issue.”
But Delegate Phil Mallow, R-Marion, said he was concerned with penalizing owners of smaller oil and gas tanks that were not responsible for the 2014 chemical spill. In that incident, nearly 11,000 gallons of a mixture containing crude methylcychohexanemethanol and polygycol ethers leaked from an aboveground storage tank at the Freedom Industries chemical storage and distribution facility in Charleston through two small holes on the tank floor and traveled down a descending bank into the Elk River and downstream to the intake of a West Virginia American Water water treatment facility.
West Virginia American Water external affairs manager Megan Hannah addressed House Bill 2598 in an emailed statement last week.
“We are committed to working closely with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to address HB 2598 and the proposed exemptions to the Aboveground Storage Tank Act, which we feel may lead to a direct impact on drinking water supplies and the public served by those supplies,” Hannah said, declining further comment on that potential affect.
The Energy and Manufacturing Committee voted to advance the bill to the full House last week, but the bill was referred to the Health and Human Resources Committee after House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, recommended doing so under a House rule that allows the speaker to refer measures to an additional committee.