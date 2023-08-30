Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Prompted by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly limited the scope of the federal Clean Water Act, regulators have greatly narrowed protections for wetlands — areas where water covers soil and which help control floods and enhance water quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of the Army on Tuesday issued a final rule to change the definition of “waters of the United States,” a move they made to conform to a May Supreme Court decision favoring a narrower test to determine whether the Clean Water Act applies to a wetland.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmedia

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

