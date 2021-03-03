On the same day Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled sweeping new climate legislation, Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., was touting a clean energy standard plan of his own.
“It is somewhat innovative for Republicans to be offering adopting a CES,” McKinley said at a Bipartisan Policy Center webinar Tuesday at which he and Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., discussed their legislative priorities for encouraging energy innovation and reducing power sector carbon emissions.
The Democrats' legislation, also announced Tuesday, would require all retail electricity suppliers to provide 100% clean power by 2035; provide funding for schools, homes and municipal buildings to improve energy and water efficiency; fund grants and rebates to deploy electric vehicles and charging stations; and require federal approval of state plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas pollution by 2050.
A clean energy bill that McKinley and Schrader introduced at the tail end of the last legislative session would have established a clean energy standard to reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2050; promoted development of carbon capture technologies for power systems; offered investment tax credits for energy battery storage, offshore wind, and certain hydropower technologies; and performance-based energy efficiency tax credits for commercial and residential buildings.
McKinley said the bill, known last session as the Clean Energy Future through Innovation Act of 2020, will be reintroduced this session.
“We want to stay hard and fast on a bipartisan approach that’s cutting through … so we can actually get something done, not just a messaging bill to stir up our base,” McKinley said. “We want to get something accomplished.”
McKinley called House Democrats’ climate plan, the CLEAN Future Act, “very partisan” and said many electric utility providers he’s talked to nationwide are planning to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 by eliminating fossil fuel use.
“[T]hey know the innovation isn’t there, the technology isn’t there to be able to do it, so they will shut down all their gas and coal and oil plants and bring in power,” McKinley said. “They’re looking at other ways to bring in power, but at the same time, what have we done to the individuals, what have we done to communities by shutting them down, by not keeping all of the above truly as part of the mix?”
The House Democratic proposal would create an Office of Energy and Economic Transition in the Executive Office of the President to manage a task force and stakeholder advisory committee to coordinate programs and activities that support affected workers and communities. Democrats say the proposal would create new programs to support dislocated workers and provide financial support for local governments, including replacement of lost revenue due to the closure of a major employer.
Nick Akins, chairman, president and CEO of American Electric Power, in 2019 noted an “aspirational” goal of zero emissions by 2050. FirstEnergy pledged in November to transition away from coal-fired power by the same year and committed in its electric resource plan to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 30% by 2030.
The Democrats’ CLEAN Future Act proposal came a day after Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced a bill that would make $8 billion available in tax credits, including up to $4 billion for communities where coal mines have shuttered.
West Virginia’s number of coal plants has steeply declined as the U.S. shifts from coal toward renewable energy. The federal Energy Information Administration last year reported the nation’s annual energy consumption from renewable sources in 2019 exceeded coal consumption for the first time in more than 130 years, largely reflecting the continued decline in coal used for electricity generation over the past decade. Coal consumption in the U.S. decreased nearly 15% from 2018 to 2019.
In West Virginia, though, coal-fired power plants still account for almost all electricity generation. In 2019, coal made up the smallest share of state generation in more than two decades, but still exceeded 90%.
Carbon capture use and storage technologies capture carbon dioxide emissions from sources such as coal-fired power plants and reuse the carbon dioxide to create products or store it permanently underground in geologic formations so it will not enter the atmosphere.
McKinley, the top-ranking Republican on the House Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, said he fears the fossil fuel industry will be “done” in 2035, doubting that carbon capture technologies won’t be advanced enough by then to make environmentally compliant use of fossil fuels and avoid displacing fossil fuel workers in energy-producing states like West Virginia.
So McKinley said he wants “intense investment” and no new regulations for 10 years, a move he hopes will buy enough time to spur innovation and develop an emission-reducing approach that America can market around the world.
“We can be used as a model,” McKinley said. “But let’s make sure we do the innovation first.”