Another foreign company is asking a federal court in Virginia to enforce an arbitration order against one of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies.
Cyprus-based Dh-Dhekelia Ship Management Limited has asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia to enforce a September arbitration award of $1.06 million, plus interest and arbitration costs, entered against Bluestone Coal Sales Corp.
A London tribunal awarded Dh-Dhekelia $1.06 million plus interest after a cargo loading dispute.
Dh-Dhekelia says it agreed to charter a vessel to Bluestone Coal Sales to carry 70,000 metric tons of coal to be loaded, with a demurrage charge of $16,000 per day.
Demurrage is a penalty paid by a company for failing to load a vessel within a stipulated amount of time.
Per the agreement, cargo would be loaded and discharged at Bluestone Coal Sales’ expense every day of vessel operations without inclement weather.
Bluestone Coal Sales wasn’t ready to load cargo when a vessel arrived at Newport News, Virginia, on Jan. 3, 2021, Dh-Dhekelia said, noting that the London tribunal found Bluestone liable for demurrage totaling 54.86 days, amounting to $877,760 in demurrage.
The tribunal awarded another $142,959 to Dh-Dhekelia for wrongful termination of the agreement and $41,576 more for wasted port disbursement account costs.
Dh-Dhekelia says Bluestone Coal Sales has failed to pay the arbitration award money and asked the court to award it interest at a rate of 5% compounded quarterly. The Cypriot company asked that the principal award of $1,062,295 be compounded from May 1, 2021, until the date of payment, and arbitration costs equivalent to $15,626 be compounded from September 20, 2022, the date of the arbitration award, to the date of payment.
Neither the Governor’s Office nor an attorney for Justice’s coal companies responded to requests for comment.
Dh-Dhekelia’s filing in the Virginia Western District Wednesday came 15 days after the court enforced an arbitration order against Bluestone Coal Sales that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs.
The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.
VISA Commodities said Bluestone Coal Sales didn’t honor an April 2021 settlement agreement in which the latter agreed to pay $1.5 million after failing to supply 70,000 metric tons of coal under a November 2020 sales agreement.
Justice’s coal companies have a long history of unpaid obligations.
Retirees of his coal companies have decried dangerous interruptions in their prescription drug coverage promised but routinely not provided by the companies in recent years.
Justice’s coal companies also have been chronically delinquent in paying mine safety penalties. The feds have said nearly two dozen of Justice’s companies were consistently late in making monthly payments to take care of $5.13 million in mine safety fine debt they agreed to pay in 2020.
Justice is listed as controller of nearly 200 mines with mine safety fine delinquencies totaling $1.7 million, according to federal Mine Safety and Health Administration data obtained by the Gazette-Mail via a Freedom of Information Act request.
Trustees of a United Mine Workers of America union benefit plan filed an unresolved federal lawsuit last year asserting that three of Justice’s coal companies failed to pay required monthly per beneficiary premiums for the plan for four years.
Justice pledged to put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office in 2017. The governor’s son, James C. “Jay” Justice III, is president of Bluestone Coal Sales, a Roanoke, Virginia-based company.
The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
The Justice family’s financial troubles spilled over into court last year.
In September 2021, the governor said Bluestone Resources, another one of his coal companies, had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance.
Earlier this year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
Forbes, a business magazine, removed Justice from its list of billionaires last year because of his debt.
Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.