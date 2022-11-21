Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Another foreign company is asking a federal court in Virginia to enforce an arbitration order against one of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies.

Cyprus-based Dh-Dhekelia Ship Management Limited has asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia to enforce a September arbitration award of $1.06 million, plus interest and arbitration costs, entered against Bluestone Coal Sales Corp.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you