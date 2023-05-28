Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Fast track proposed
Buy Now

Pipe sits near the route of the 42-inch-diameter Mountain Valley Pipeline in Lewis County. Fast-tracked approval of the pipeline was included in proposed legislation to avert a U.S. default released late Sunday.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

A deal struck by President Joe Biden and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to raise the debt limit includes expedited approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The text of proposed legislation resulting from the agreement to avert a default between Biden and McCarthy revealed Sunday evening includes a provision that would force the Army Corps of Engineers to issue all permits needed to finish construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline within three weeks.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you