Pro-pipeline over power lines

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairs a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee meeting on Thursday. Manchin was one of the most vocal supporters of a debt limit deal designed to force completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline without including transmission reforms urged by renewable energy advocates.

 J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE | AP photo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., stuck to his self-described “all of the above” energy policy in his failed effort to attach energy permitting reform to a stopgap spending bill in September.

Included in his proposal were forced completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and shortened environmental reviews welcomed by some renewable energy proponents but especially fossil fuel backers. Also included was a significant expansion of federal authority to accelerate a power-line buildout clean energy advocates believe will be critical to accelerate a transition to renewable energy.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

