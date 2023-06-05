Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., stuck to his self-described “all of the above” energy policy in his failed effort to attach energy permitting reform to a stopgap spending bill in September.
Included in his proposal were forced completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and shortened environmental reviews welcomed by some renewable energy proponents but especially fossil fuel backers. Also included was a significant expansion of federal authority to accelerate a power-line buildout clean energy advocates believe will be critical to accelerate a transition to renewable energy.
Eight months later, the Mountain Valley Pipeline and shortened environmental review provisions are law. The transmission buildout provisions are not.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act, H.R. 3746, prohibits legal challenges of any federal or state agency authorization for construction and initial operation of the gas pipeline, which has faced many legal setbacks rooted in water pollution and erosion issues. The law also sets a two-year cap on the most in-depth environmental review process for energy projects.
But the law, a product of a deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., punts on transmission reform.
The measure approves a North American Electric Reliability Corporation study lasting up to 1 1/2 years of the amount of electric power that can be moved between systems. The law gives the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission a year to then report related conclusions to Congress. The former agency is a nonprofit international regulator focused on grid reliability and security. The latter agency regulates the interstate transmission and wholesale sale of electricity.
Renewable energy proponents say that’ll be just another study piled on top of other similarly focused studies.
In February, the U.S. Department of Energy released a draft of a transmission needs study finding a “pressing need” for additional electric transmission infrastructure and concluding that increasing interregional transmission would result in substantial benefits. There’ll be a significant need, the study found, for new interregional transmission between nearly all regions by 2040.
A study released in September found more than 80% of potential emissions reductions from last year’s Inflation Reduction Act in 2030 would be lost if transmission expansion sticks to the recent historical pace. The study was led by researchers from Princeton University and Evolved Energy Research, a San Francisco-based, decarbonization-focused research group.
Christina Hayes, executive director of the grid expansion advocacy nonprofit organization Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, said the group doesn’t believe an interregional transmission study is needed in a statement last week.
“Interregional transmission is a terrific way to build resilience and reliability into the grid,” North American Electric Reliability Corporation President and CEO James Robb said at a hearing held Thursday by the Manchin-chaired Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
A report from Grid Strategies LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based power sector consulting firm, found s modest investments in interregional transmission capacity would have yielded nearly $100 million in benefits during a 2022 Christmas winter storm.
Manchin said the U.S. has work to do on transmission reform during the hearing.
“[W]ithout transmission, we’re not going to be able to move — whether it’s fossil or whether it’s renewables, we can’t move it,” Manchin said. “We know that.”
A proposal from Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper, D-Del., would direct the FERC to establish interregional transmission planning and cost allocation processes that account for renewable energy connection benefits and meeting decarbonization goals.
The Promoting Efficient and Engaged Reviews Act also would ease the process of building interregional high-voltage transmission lines that cross states.
But congressional Republicans, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the Environment and Public Works Committee’s top Republican, prioritized slashing environmental review times imposing environmental review document page limits, helping influence the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s transmission omissions.
In the meantime, environmentalists who say the price volatility that comes with fossil fuels is the opposite of energy security, are left with a debt limit deal that favors a pipeline over power lines.
“[W]hen Senator Manchin and others claim that we need the Mountain Valley Pipeline for energy security, they are weaponizing the term energy security and completely missing the point here,” Jean Su, energy justice program director at the Center for Biological Diversity, an endangered species protection nonprofit, argued in a press call last week. “Fossil fuels are the opposite of energy security.”
