Fast track opposed
Pipe sits near the route of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Lewis County.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

The Biden administration has given its blessing to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, signing off on a debt limit deal revealed Sunday designed to force completion of the long-delayed project.

The bill would prohibit legal challenges of permitting processes for the Mountain Valley Pipeline that courts have found failed to account for environmental harm.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

