The Biden administration has given its blessing to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, signing off on a debt limit deal revealed Sunday designed to force completion of the long-delayed project.
The bill would prohibit legal challenges of permitting processes for the Mountain Valley Pipeline that courts have found failed to account for environmental harm.
“Literally, they are changing the rules as we are playing the game,” Crystal Cavalier, cofounder of 7 Directions of Service, an Indigenous activist-founded group against the pipeline, said during a Tuesday press call.
The legislation, which Congress must approve, would compel the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to issue all permits needed to finish construction of the pipeline within three weeks.
Another move the Biden administration made days before it reached the debt limit deal with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shows why environmentalists fear changing the rules could mean losing hope to preserve water quality and human safety along the 303-mile pipeline route.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week dismissed a report prepared by an engineer for the Wilderness Society, a national conservation nonprofit, that found the 42-inch-diameter pipeline’s erosion control devices have failed and aren’t adequate to properly control sediment erosion. The Fish and Wildlife Service acknowledged the report by the Wilderness Society’s Jonathan Czuba suggested that “predicted water quality impacts are being severely underestimated.”
Having ruled in February the pipeline isn’t likely to threaten endangered species for a third time, the Fish and Wildlife Service could have recommended to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the lead agency for the project, restarting a consultation process under the Endangered Species Act in response to the report. But Fish and Wildlife didn’t, siding with the pipeline developer in concluding the report didn’t merit doing so.
Fish and Wildlife based its decision in part on the analysis of two other agencies, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
But those two federal agencies’ approvals consistently have been turned back in federal courts finding the agencies didn’t sufficiently consider environmental damages.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection issued the Mountain Valley Pipeline a key water permit in 2021. But the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals found the DEP’s justifications for that permit “deficient” last month, noting at least 46 water quality violations, civil penalties totaling roughly $569,000 and 139 oil and gas construction general permit violations over two years prior to the DEP’s certification.
“We’ve seen agencies dismiss water quality concerns all along, and yet it’s undeniable — even to the agencies themselves as they’ve levied millions of dollars of fines for MVP’s violations — that our concerns are valid,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Program Director Autumn Crowe said.
The agency had made the same conclusion in 2017 and 2020. Both times, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the decisions. Last year, the court ruled Fish and Wildlife’s 2020 biological opinion failed to adequately evaluate environmental stressors, such as impoundments and off-road vehicle tracks and future effects of climate change.
The Fourth Circuit Court last year also threw out a Jefferson National Forest crossing permit for the pipeline after finding the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management “erroneously failed to account for real-world data suggesting increased sedimentation” along the route of the pipeline.
The Forest Service approved the pipeline crossing through the forest for a third time earlier this month.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of the project’s most ardent backers, has criticized the Fourth Circuit Court for setting back the project. But the court upheld a key Virginia water permit for the project in March.
And last week, another court, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled the FERC had insufficiently explained its decision not to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement addressing unexpectedly severe erosion and sedimentation along the pipeline’s right-of-way. The court sent orders by the FERC allowing the project to proceed back to the agency to decide whether to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement or explain why it believes one isn’t needed.
The courts have been protection against what pipeline opponents say would be multiplying quality and slope stability concerns if the pipeline resumes construction and is built across waterbodies throughout West Virginia and Virginia.
Russell Chisholm, managing director of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of West Virginia and Virginia groups fighting fossil fuel expansion, predicts more environmental violations as the pipeline is built across waterbodies and mountainous terrain, based on the project’s track record.
“A clean debt ceiling would not put working-class people and vulnerable people in harm’s way,” Chisholm said during a press call Tuesday.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is designed to cross more than 75 miles of slopes greater than 30%. That’s an unusually high amount of pipeline over slopes that steep, more than four times than that of the 160-mile Leach XPress Pipeline that ruptured near Moundsville after earth movement on its right-of-way in June 2018.
West Virginia’s mountainous terrain and growing history of pipeline failures have fueled worries that the risk of a Mountain Valley Pipeline rupture is too high, especially amid more extreme rainfall events expected to further destabilize slopes and soil as climate change worsens.
Natalie Cox, spokesperson for Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline, said the project team has worked with regulators to locate the pipe along ridges or perpendicular to slopes and ensure site-specific design measures are employed where appropriate. Cox said developers are performing periodic test station readings and measuring soil resistivity and pH to understand the effectiveness of installed permanent and temporary cathodic protection ground systems to shield buried pipe.
But the pipeline’s critics say West Virginia’s terrain is too tough to be reliably reined in.
West Virginia and Virginia landowners have reported severe erosion and worsened flooding caused by the pipeline right-of-way, including insufficient ground cover and stabilization to protect the earth from wearing down.
“[The debt limit deal] sacrifices our communities along the MVP and attempts to force completion of a climate and ecological disaster,” Chisholm said.
All of West Virginia’s congressional delegates have drawn campaign contributions from companies or affiliates of companies comprising Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC. Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., have expressed enthusiastic support for the deal. Rep. Alex Mooney said Wednesday he opposes the deal, calling it fiscally irresponsible.
The House of Representatives had not yet voted on the deal as of press time Wednesday evening.
“There can never be a level playing field for citizens if permitting controversial site-specific projects can be expedited by attaching them to an unrelated legislative proceeding,” West Virginia Environmental Council President Linda Frame said.
