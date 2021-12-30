West Virginia environmental regulators have approved a key water permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, adding to the project’s momentum after Virginia regulators approved the same permit in their jurisdiction earlier this month.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday approved a water protection individual permit under Section 401 of the federal Clean Water Act for the 303-mile project slated to transport natural gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia.
The 42-inch diameter pipeline project is slated to result in permanent impacts to 1,276 linear feet of streams and nearly half an acre of wetlands and temporary impacts to 20,868 linear feet of streams and nearly 12 acres of wetlands, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. Most of the temporary impacts will stem from the excavation and backfilling of pipeline trench as the project crosses wetlands and streams.
The agency granted the permit to Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based joint venture that owns the pipeline, after determining that project upland and water crossing activities would avoid lowering water quality from sediment pollution and thus comply with state water quality requirements.
Natalie Cox, spokeswoman of Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Canonsburg-based lead developer of the pipeline, said in an email Thursday that Mountain Valley was “pleased” with the Department of Environmental Protection’s decision.
“We are grateful to WV DEP staff for their thorough examination of the facts and data, and we are committed to satisfying all conditions of the state’s permit,” Cox said.
The agency’s decision drew the ire of environmentalists pointing to the project’s history of water quality violations and land slips and erosion along the pipeline construction route.
“MVP will be unable to prevent irreparable harm as it blasts and bores its way across our waters,” Howdy Henritz, president of the Indian Creek Watershed Association, said in a statement released by the Sierra Club Thursday. “We have zero trust in WVDEP’s assurances.”
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to run from Northern West Virginia to Southern Virginia, crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in the Mountain State.
Cox estimated total project work to be 94% complete, with 55% of the right-of-way fully restored.
The project’s targeted in-service date is summer 2022. The now-$6.2 billion project originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2018, at a cost of just $3.5 billion.
Legal challenges from environmentalist groups have stalled the project, including one that prompted Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC to abandon a blanket water permit issued by the Corps of Engineers and seek individual water permits.
Pending before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is an application from Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC for a permit that would allow for discharging dredged and fill material into some waterbodies.
The water quality certification granted by West Virginia regulators Thursday was required for discharges from such dredge-and-fill activities.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has defined fill material to include rock, soil, clay, construction debris.
The project’s proposed trenchless crossing method also needs final approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality earlier this month approved a water protection permit for the project under the Clean Water Act.
Nine environmental groups filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit last week challenging the Virginia water permit.
Virginia environmental regulators denied a key air quality permit for a planned extension of the pipeline into North Carolina earlier this month, saying it did not meet fair treatment requirements of state environmental justice law.
The Department of Environmental Protection released a consent order earlier this year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water.
That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the state in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the department and state Attorney General Mark Herring had filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
In a statement Thursday, Roberta Bondurant, co-chairwoman of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition said that West Virginians and their mountain waters have “suffered badly under the scourge of three years of MVP construction,” warning of extreme weather disasters caused by fossil-fueled climate change like flooding ravaging the state during recent hurricane seasons.
But the Department of Environmental Protection said in its response to public comments opposing the water quality certification that global climate was beyond the scope of its review.
The agency also rejected objections submitted during a public comment period for the application that Mountain Valley’s compliance history shows that project discharges won’t comply with water quality standards and would harm aquatic life.
“WVDEP does not regard the number of violations its inspectors issued as surprising given the size of the Project, the unusual length of time that the Project has remained incomplete and areas have been left unrestored [due to litigation-related delays], and the fact that WVDEP’s inspectors monitor sites frequently and immediately respond to citizen complaints when submitted,” the agency said in its permit certification notice.
The pipeline is projected to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States.
“That would be the lifeblood of continuing to attract risk capital in West Virginia,” lawyer Philip Reale said on the Gas & Oil Association of West Virginia’s behalf of the pipeline’s expected production to a panel of West Virginia state lawmakers at their Joint Natural Gas Development Committee meeting during the Legislature’s interim session in September.
Mountain Valley has sought and received water permit approval from West Virginia before.
The Department of Environmental Protection imposed a special condition as part of its 2017 certification of water permit approval for the pipeline stipulating that individual state water quality certification is required for pipelines equal to or greater than 36 inches in diameter or pipelines that cross a river regulated by the federal Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is greater than 36 inches in diameter and is designed to run through three such rivers: the Elk, the Gauley and the Greenbrier.
In 2019, the department revised the special condition to require individual water quality certifications for pipelines greater than 36 inches in diameter or crossing a river regulated by the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 only if the department secretary believes the requirement should be in place.
The department later purported to waive its requirement that the pipeline obtain an individual water quality certification, but the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the department had to engage in proper notice and comment procedures before it could waive the requirement and threw out verification of the water permit by the Huntington District of the Corps for that reason.
Last year, the department stated it would not require an individual water quality certification for the pipeline and requested the Corps incorporate the modification into its water permitting for West Virginia.
But following Mountain Valley’s abandonment of its Corps-issued blanket water permit, the Corps’ current provision of an individual permit process for the department thrust the pipeline back under state regulator scrutiny.