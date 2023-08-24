Despite significant community opposition, West Virginia environmental regulators have approved a permit that will allow a facility that was the site of a fatal 2020 chemical explosion to return to full operations while increasing hazardous air pollutant emissions.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality on Wednesday announced it has approved an air quality permit update for Optima Belle LLC’s chemical facility in Belle.
The division had given public notice it intended to approve the permit modification last month, triggering a wave of opposition.
Division Engineer Jonathan Carney, who signed off on a recommendation to approve the proposal, said in a response to public comments on the proposal Wednesday “available information continues to indicate” the proposal complies with all applicable state and federal air quality standards.
Belle residents and air quality advocates had objected to what they viewed as the DEP rubber-stamping Optima Belle’s proposal without state air monitoring onsite or accounting for the company’s central role in the 2020 explosion that prompted a shelter-in-place order for a 2-mile radius of the site for over four hours.
“What if they mess up again?” Belle resident Beverly Hodge asked DEP officials during an Aug. 3 public meeting on the proposal. “If we couldn’t trust them before, you can see why we’re worried about trusting them now.”
Belle residents recalled the 2020 blast shook their homes and their confidence they’ll be safe from any future Optima Belle operations in their community.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition said in public comments submitted on the proposal that new regulations must be established to adequately address the potential for reactive hazards before any related permit is considered.
“These concerns suggest that Optima should not be permitted to increase their potential to emit nor return to full operational status within the current permit proposal,” the group said, according to comments released by the Division of Air Quality.
But the division repeatedly noted in its response to public comments released Wednesday that a state air quality rule holds it “shall” issue a permit unless it determines the proposed construction or modification will violate applicable emission standards, interfere with maintenance of an ambient air quality standard, contribute to a violation of an air quality increment or be inconsistent with the intent of the rule.
In its permit modification application, Optima Belle requested increases in the potential to emit volatile organic compounds of 820 pounds per year and hazardous air pollutants of 1.98 pounds per year.
Optima Belle also had requested approval of new equipment at its 901 W. Dupont Ave. chemical production facility.
Optima Belle plans to return to full operational status with the new equipment following the Dec. 8, 2020, explosion that killed chemical facility worker John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane, and caused two other plant workers to be evaluated for respiratory irritation, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.
In a report released July 6, the board, which investigates industrial chemical incidents, found Optima Belle and South Charleston-based specialty chemical maker Clearon Corp. contributed to the incident through ineffective process safety management systems and failure to follow industry guidance.
The explosion occurred at roughly 10 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, while Optima Belle was drying out a chlorinated isocyanurate compound on behalf of Clearon.
The site hasn’t been inspected since three days after the fatal explosion, the Division of Air Quality said. Carney did not visit the site for the permit update.
DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher said the sole purpose for a permit writer to visit a proposed site is to ensure the directions and location are accurate in the application.
Fletcher contended since Optima Belle must obtain the appropriate permit before equipment can be constructed or installed, there would be nothing for the permit writer to inspect.
The new equipment will be used in the same fashion as the equipment that was removed, per a state engineering evaluation.
Optima is installing equipment that will be devoted to mostly production of Glypure, a material used in skin care products.
The proposed new equipment includes nine reactors, a reactor stripper, a reactor condenser, a filter dryer, four filters, rail loading, truck loading and unloading and a dust collector. The Glypure operations will operate using two reactors before feeding to a centrifuge, a wet cake bin, a wet cake conveyor and then a dryer to complete the final product, according to the DEP’s engineering evaluation.
Optima has proposed new production of HMAPS, a polymer the DEP says is used as a backbone for a fire retardant compound. Emissions from processing the material will include volatile organic compounds, styrene and ethylbenzene.
HMAPS is suspected of causing cancer, may cause damage to organs through prolonged or repeated exposure and is highly flammable, according to a safety data sheet in Optima’s application.
Styrene is a chemical used to make latex, synthetic rubber and resins used in plastic packaging and disposable containers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Workers may be harmed from exposure to styrene depending on the dose and duration, with symptoms that include eye and respiratory irritation and reproductive effects, per the CDC.
Ethylbenzene is a colorless, highly flammable liquid that smells like gasoline. The chemical is found in coal tar and petroleum and is used mainly to make styrene. Inhalation may cause nose irritation, dizziness or depression, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Optima Belle reported a potential to emit 0.04 pounds of styrene and 1.92 pounds of ethylbenzene annually, compared to the current zero.
An acid gas scrubber, incinerator scrubber and an incinerator will be used to control emissions per existing requirements, Optima Belle said in its application.
The final permit and other permit information is at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR-Permit-Applications.aspx.
The draft permit application was submitted by Douglas, Georgia-based Optima Chemical Group LLC.
The Division of Air Quality’s compliance and enforcement staff conduct compliance inspections once a facility is constructed and operating, Fletcher said.
But the lack of any state air quality monitoring sites in Belle has troubled the town’s residents, as has what they say has been a lack of communication from Optima Belle.
“They just have not come out and been open with the public to be able to say, this is what we need to do, these are the mistakes we did learn from, this is where we’re headed now and then this is what we’re getting ready to do,” Belle Mayor David Fletcher said at the DEP’s Aug. 3 meeting.
“Lord, just please be with the people making these decisions and the people that are going to face the consequences of living in these areas their entire life, because we have a lot of elderly and we have a lot of poverty in our area,” Belle resident Jamie Pell said.
The Division of Air Quality noted Pell’s prayer in its response to public comments.
“No Response required,” the division concluded.
