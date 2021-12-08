West Virginia environmental regulators have proposed assessing a $325,190 penalty on Huntington over the city’s lengthy history of water pollution permit violations.
The state Department of Environmental Protection on Friday made public two consent orders signed last month by Mayor Steve Williams under which the city agreed to abide by the penalty’s terms and address environmental compliance issues at the Green Valley Heights subdivision’s wastewater treatment facility.
The agency cited 143 exceedances of the city’s water pollution control permit and sewage spills on 75 dates from May 2015 through June 2021 in one of the consent orders.
A long string of state inspections has demonstrated a pattern of water pollution discharging and reporting violations.
A March 2017 inspection of the city’s treatment facility and review of its records showed that the city had exceeded water pollution limits, failed to implement and effectively maintain combined sewer overflow controls and abatement projects.
Combined sewer overflows contain untreated or partially treated human and industrial waste, toxic materials and debris, in addition to stormwater.
An April 2017 inspection of the facility in response to a complaint revealed that the city failed to immediately report a sewage spill at a manhole located behind 27 Chestnut Drive, a potential health and environmental danger.
A March 2019 inspection found that the city failed to properly calculate average monthly results for pollutants and remove algae from a settling tank.
DEP personnel conducted a combined sewer overflow inspection of the facility in May 2021 and noted that the city had reported 34 dry-weather overflows between January 2019 and December 2020.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, said in an emailed statement that many of the violations cited by the DEP are primarily because of aging infrastructure. The infrastructural deficiencies will need to be addressed with a large capital improvement plan, Bracey said.
Cleaning out an interceptor line built in 1958 that carries about 80% of the city's wastewater to the Water Quality Board's treatment plant in the Westmoreland neighborhood costs about $3 million, Bracey said, adding that the line had never been cleaned out until work began on it last year.
Huntington representatives in February 2020 expressed an intention to address the Green Valley Heights wastewater treatment plant’s historical noncompliance with its water pollution control permit, according to the consent orders.
Huntington has tentatively agreed to take over operations of the Green Valley Heights plant outside the city limits and devise a plan that stops pollution from entering the city.
The plant discharges to a stream that flows into Fourpole Creek and has been discharging into the city for years, according to Bracey.
The Supplemental Environmental Project to be undertaken by the city is slated to mitigate the $325,190 penalty that the DEP has proposed assessing it. Of the $325,190 total, $243,892 will be applied to the plan.
An additional $66,298 of the penalty will be held in abeyance for one year after the order becomes effective. The city must pay that amount if it pollutes state water under its water pollution control permit.
The Green Valley Heights facility covers 40 customers, according to the consent orders.
The facility’s former owner, Jack Sexton, died in April 2020. Sexton had been reissued a water pollution control permit for discharging treated wastewater from the Green Valley Heights subdivision in Barboursville in April 2018.
Under one of the consent orders made public Friday, Huntington agreed to apply for permit coverage for the Green Valley Heights plant as its operator and stay within certain discharge limits.
The consent order requires the city to submit within 30 days a corrective-action plan for achieving all Green Valley Heights permit conditions.
Final settlement of the consent orders is subject to comments that the DEP receives within 30 days of the consent orders being made public Friday.
Bracey said the Huntington Sanitary Board has not yet taken over operations or applied for the water pollution control permit.
City officials expect to move forward in response to the consent order on Jan. 1, Bracey said.