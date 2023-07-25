Human and animal waste. Blood and blood products. Sharps.
That’s some of the medical waste from hospitals, doctors' offices and pharmacies the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says is planned for conversion into energy at a proposed facility in Jackson County.
Thunder Mountain Environmental Services LLC is seeking a state air quality permit for the facility it plans to build and operate on leased property near Ravenswood at 5334 Point Pleasant Road.
The company, registered with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office as based in Alexandria, Virginia, plans to use the medical waste as a feedstock for conversion into synthetic gas via a gasifier. Some environmentalists are eyeing the process warily due to the facility’s planned air pollutant emissions and waste management protocols.
The public comment period on the proposed permit under DEP consideration ends Thursday at 5 p.m.
The waste streams Thunder Mountain Environmental Services plans to use are considered biohazards because they can be contaminated with infectious agents that may threaten public health if not handled and disposed of properly, according to a DEP engineering evaluation of the project.
The medical waste would be unloaded into the facility from trucks at loading docks and processed within 24 hours. With a limit of 1,666 pounds per hour, the waste would be introduced to a gasifier fuel surge hopper, passing through a gasification chamber on conveyor belts. The feedstock would be converted into synthetic gas and an ash residue, with the gas stream converted to energy.
Water would be used to remove the ash residue from the bottom of the gasifier, and Thunder Mountain plans to transfer the ash residue to a federally approved landfill, according to the DEP evaluation.
A cyclone would be used to remove large particulate matter, also known as soot, out of an exhaust stream. Thunder Mountain plans to connect the residue, or ash, from the cyclone, bottom of a dry scrubber and fabric-filter baghouse as waste ash, or fly ash, according to the evaluation.
Thunder Mountain plans to send waste ash to a facility permitted to accept it based on the proper classification under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which gives the Environmental Protection Agency authority to control hazardous waste, per the evaluation.
In the engineering evaluation, DEP Engineer Edward Andrews recommended the agency grant Thunder Mountain the permit back in May, 11 months after the company applied for it. Andrews said the permit application indicated the proposed facility would meet all applicable rule and regulation requirements.
Thunder Mountain is leasing 13,000 square feet of warehouse space and common areas at the site from Belt Transfer Company, the site owner, according to the DEP engineering evaluation. Belt Transfer would keep operating a transportation services business at the site while Thunder Mountain conducts medical waste treatment operations, per the DEP evaluation.
The DEP’s engineering evaluation notes that medical waste Thunder Mountain will receive in sealed bags or waste bins may include used medical gloves and gauzes, and some human tissue, like teeth or cultures. The waste also will consist of human or animal tissue or fluids generated during surgery, medical procedures or autopsies.
A draft permit issued by the DEP’s Division of Air Quality prohibits bulk chemotherapy and radioactive waste.
Proposed facility-wide annual emissions include 1.83 tons of fine particulate matter, 1.3 tons of carbon monoxide and 3.26 tons of hazardous air pollutants, a group of air toxics known or suspected to cause cancer or other serious health impacts. Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, are inhalable particles, usually with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or smaller, that can get deep into human lungs, impairing lung function.
Heather Sprouse, Ohio River coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said emission limits for the proposed site should be more strict.
Andrews said during Thursday’s meeting the site would be physically inspected once every two years. Semi-annual reports from Thunder Mountain including any exceeding of emission limit during a six-month reporting period and actions taken in response to excessive emissions also would be required.
Toward the end of the meeting, Thunder Mountain Environmental Services President Bryan Fennell commended the DEP for its feedback since the company submitted its permit application in June 2022.
“I really appreciated the back and forth and the input we got from them in terms of how we’ve progressed this project from here on in,” Fennell said. “Thank you very much for your efforts, and we look forward to a good future together.”
The DEP is taking written comments by email at Edward.S.Andrews@wv.gov with Thunder Mountain Environmental Services Comments in the subject line. Comments may be mailed to Edward Andrews, WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, 601 57th Street, SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
The draft permit, engineering evaluation and other project information are at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR-Permit-Applications.aspx.
