PFAS permit oversight

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola testifies about state efforts to track PFAS during a U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on the chemicals last year. Mandirola said his agency isn't likely to reconsider discharge limits for PFAS until permits are up for reissuance despite significantly lower PFAS health advisory levels released by the EPA last month.

 Senate Environment and Public Works Committee video screenshot

Last month’s steep drop in federal drinking water health advisory levels proposed for a group of industrial chemicals common in everyday life suggests the chemicals are more dangerous than previously thought.

But West Virginia environmental regulators say they don’t plan to modify permitted discharge limits for chemicals in that group until those permits are due to be reissued.

