West Virginia environmental regulators have signaled they’ll approve an increase in emissions and a new chemical process requested by the operator of a Belle chemical facility where a fatal explosion occurred in 2020.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a notice of intent to approve the request from Optima Belle LLC to add new hazardous air pollutants, new equipment and a new process at its 901 W. DuPont Ave. chemical production site.
Optima plans to return to full operational status with the new equipment.
Optima’s application identifies equipment damaged in the 2020 explosion that needs to be removed from the permit since it is no longer operable and has been removed from a processing area, according to the engineering evaluation.
Chemical facility worker John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane was killed by the Dec. 8, 2020 explosion. Two other plant workers were evaluated for respiratory irritation, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. The explosion resulted in a fire that burned for two hours and prompted an hourslong shelter-in-place for areas within a 2-mile radius of the plant.
The Chemical Safety Board has found the explosion occurred in an industrial dryer unit as Optima was performing a process to remove water from a chlorinated dry bleach compound.
The explosion took place during the first trial batch, according to the board. Clearon Corp., the South Charleston-based manufacturer of the chlorinated dry bleach, had contracted Optima to dehydrate four 8,800-pound trial batches of the compound at the facility on the Chemours Co.-owned site. The board hasn’t yet released a final incident report.
The site hasn’t been inspected since Dec. 11, 2020, three days after the fatal explosion, the DEP said in its engineering evaluation.
Optima reported a potential to emit 22.38 tons of nitrogen oxides (poisonous gases), 21.88 tons of volatile organic compounds (chemical compounds that can harm human health), 10.7 tons of hazardous air pollutants and 6.49 tons of PM2.5 (fine particles up to 2.5 micrometers in diameter that can migrate deep into the lungs or blood) in controlled emissions annually.
Optima has requested increases in the potential to emit volatile organic compounds of 820 pounds per year and hazardous air pollutants of 1.98 pounds per year.
DEP Division of Air Quality Engineer Jonathan Carney signed off on a recommendation the agency approve the permit modification, determining it meets all state and federal requirements.
The Division of Air Quality is taking public comment on the proposal through July 10. The agency has invited requests for a public meeting on the proposal.
The new equipment will be used in the same fashion as the equipment that was removed, per the engineering evaluation. The equipment will allow the site to be more flexible in production. Optima is installing equipment that will be devoted to mostly production of Glypure, a material used in skin care products.
The proposed new equipment includes nine reactors, a reactor stripper, a reactor condenser, a filter dryer, four filters, rail loading, truck loading and unloading and a dust collector. The Glypure operations will operate using two reactors before feeding to a centrifuge, a wet cake bin, a wet cake conveyor and then a dryer to complete the final product, according to the DEP’s engineering evaluation.
Optima has proposed new production of HMAPS, a polymer the DEP says is used as a backbone for a fire retardant compound. Emissions from processing the material will include volatile organic compounds, styrene and ethylbenzene.
HMAPS is suspected of causing cancer, may cause damage to organs through prolonged or repeated exposure and is highly flammable, according to a safety data sheet in Optima’s application.
Styrene is a chemical used to make latex, synthetic rubber and resins used in plastic packaging and disposable containers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Workers may be harmed from exposure to styrene depending on the dose and duration, according to the CDC. Symptoms include eye and respiratory irritation and reproductive effects, per the CDC.
Ethylbenzene is a colorless, highly flammable liquid that smells like gasoline. The chemical is found in coal tar and petroleum and is used mainly to make styrene. Inhalation may cause nose irritation, dizziness or depression, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Optima reported a potential to emit 0.04 pounds of styrene and 1.92 pounds of ethylbenzene annually, compared to the current zero.
An acid gas scrubber, incinerator scrubber and an incinerator will be used to control emissions per existing requirements, Optima said in its application.
The projected operating schedule is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.
The draft permit application was submitted by Douglas, Georgia-based Optima Chemical Group LLC.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration levied a $12,288 fine against Optima Belle in 2021 for failing to provide a worksite free from recognized hazards causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees.
The Division of Air Quality said written comments or requests for a public meeting must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, July 10. A public meeting may be held if Division of Air Quality Director Laura Crowder determines the agency has received significant public interest in writing or otherwise deems it appropriate.
Comments may be sent to Jonathan Carney, WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV, 25304. Carney can also be reached at 304-926-0499 extension 41247 or Jonathan .W.Carney@wv.gov.
The draft permit, application and engineering evaluation are available through the DEP’s Application Xtender database accessible at https://dep.wv .gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR-Permit-Applications .aspx.
