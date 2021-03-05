The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said Friday afternoon it was investigating a blowout at the former T&T Mine Complex that is discharging into the confluence of Muddy Creek and the Cheat River in Preston County.
In a statement, the department reported that large amounts of highly acidic water -- 10 times that of normal concentrations -- and sediment is discharging from the former mine and has caused acid levels in Muddy Creek and the Cheat River to spike, with a flow peaking at 6,200 gallons per minute Thursday afternoon before waning to 3,500 gallons a minute.
Thursday’s blowout overwhelmed the department’s acid mine drainage treatment system, known as the T&T Treatment Facility, causing a pipeline entering a manhole to rupture, the department noted, adding that an estimated 300 to 500 gallons per minute was not going into the treatment facility.
The department said Friday afternoon that staff from its Office of Special Reclamation were on site to investigate and implement a repair plan.
“The flow has to decrease to where we can shut off the valves that regulate the water out of the T&T mine,” DEP Acting Communications Director Terry Fletcher said. “This would cause water to build up in the mine and allow our staff time to make repairs at the manhole and better assess the situation.”
Although it noted high rainfall amounts in recent days probably increased the mine’s water volume, the DEP said it has yet to determine the cause of Thursday’s event. The department said it could not confirm speculation that periodic roof collapses within the T&T mine are displacing large volumes of highly acidic water at one time.
The DEP recalled similar incidents happening on three occasions since initial blowouts at the T&T Mine in 1994 and 1995 that overwhelmed previous acid mine drainage treatment systems. Those incidents caused the department to install the new T&T Treatment Facility, which the department said treats up to 6 million gallons of acid mine drainage per day.
The DEP said it also could not determine the cause of past incidents at the T&T Mine.