Wreck by the river

Derailed empty coal cars lie askew along the New River near the end of the train that left its tracks last week. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia environmental regulators have issued two notices of violation to CSX Corp. in response to the railroad spilling diesel fuel into the New River after a derailment in Summers County last week.

The notices issued for violating state environmental legislative rules aren’t a mechanism to assess any penalty like a fine.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

