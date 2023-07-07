West Virginia environmental regulators are considering how to tailor guidance for citizens who want to conduct test their water for a class of industrial chemicals that includes compounds linked to cancer and other adverse health impacts.
Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has said those who get their water from private wells likely will have to test their own wells and that state officials will provide a list of approved laboratories. State officials have cited a lack of federal support for private well testing.
At the latest quarterly meeting of the Environmental Protection Advisory Council, a body that advises the DEP on policy matters, DEP officials expressed openness to compiling PFAS test data crowdsourced from citizens willing to submit their results to the state.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said Friday the DEP is looking into if and how it can make crowdsourced data available on its website. Fletcher said the agency is compiling a list of labs and will make it available online when complete.
At least 45% of the country’s tap water is estimated to have one or more PFAS, according to a study released Wednesday by the U.S. Geological Survey, known as the USGS. The research drew from both private and government-regulated public water supplies. USGS testing released in May found 27 out of 37 public water systems throughout West Virginia sampled showed detectable levels of select PFAS in treated drinking water.
State lawmakers approved a measure in March requiring the DEP to identify and address PFAS in raw water sources of public drinking water systems by developing PFAS action plans.
But DEP officials sounded notes of caution about citizen attempts to test private wells for PFAS.
“[S]ampling is incredibly sensitive,” Kathy Emery, director of the DEP’s Division of Water and Waste Management, said during the Environmental Protection Advisory Council’s June 29 meeting. “This is a lot more than just grabbing whatever bottle you have and grabbing a sample and putting it in. You can contaminate your own sample.”
Emery said data would have to be validated and that anyone taking samples met certain requirements that she did not specify.
DEP General Counsel Jason Wandling said he could think of potential quality assurance and control problems with citizens giving the DEP testing data.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser, an advisory council member, floated the possibility the data could come from agreements between citizens and DEP-approved labs in which citizens can opt in to having their data shared in a centralized database. The lab would be responsible for test quality, Rosser said.
“I like that idea a lot,” Wandling said.
Mandirola said USGS per-well testing analysis costs $400, citing a DEP contract with the USGS, the science arm of the Department of the Interior.
The Department of Health and Human Resources does not track how many private wells are in use for drinking water in West Virginia, but a 2020 American Society of Civil Engineers report estimated roughly 30% of West Virginia homes aren’t connected to a public water system and are served by cisterns or private wells.
Phil Brown, a sociology and health sciences professor at Northeastern University who has co-directed the PFAS Project Lab, said testing private wells would be “helpful.” Private well testing, Brown said, could point to potential PFAS emission sources.
West Virginia was allotted $18.9 million in grant funding through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to address what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calls “emerging contaminants” like PFAS.
DHHR spokeswoman Jessica Holstein pointed to a March 2022 EPA implementation memo requiring projects be eligible for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, a water system financial assistance program, if they are also to be eligible for emerging contaminant grant funding.
Stories you might like
- Justice must turn over financial documents amid $1.9 million debt case, judge says
- Public Energy Authority files rule with laundry list of boxes to check to decommission or deconstruct fossil fuel plants
- Prospective Pleasants Power Station buyer inks letter of intent to pursue buying plant, county commissioner says
- "Long overdue": Miner advocates applaud new MSHA draft proposal to lower toxic silica dust exposure
Holstein highlighted a passage in a 2017 EPA Drinking Water State Revolving Fund handbook that didn’t include private well owners in a list of eligible borrowers under the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program.
But Holstein said any private well owners who have identified PFAS contamination in their private well would need to contact the nearest public water system to discuss obtaining funding for a line extension.
Emery said the Lubeck Public Service District in Wood County is extending a water line to pick up people whose drinking water wells have been contaminated.
Emery said people with contaminated wells who live close to a utility should petition the utility and the state Public Service Commission to apply for federal funding of a water line extension that picks them up.
The USGS testing released in May showed the Lubeck Public Service District had a hazard index preliminary calculation more than triple the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed maximum contaminant level to limit a mixture of one or more of four types of PFAS.
The EPA has said states may offer public water systems funding under Drinking Water State Revolving Fund set-asides for nonroutine, not compliance-related sampling at private wells. The purpose must be to determine potential sources of contamination of the public water system’s source water and to evaluate whether those residents should be connected to the water system. The public water system may share sampling results with the private well owners.
Consistent with its history of PFAS toxicity, the Ohio River Valley is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia, the USGS found in its study of raw water sources published last year after sampling collected from June 2019 to May 2021. The agency’s sampling of treated water sources from February to December 2022 followed up on last year’s report by targeting the 37 public water systems that had been identified as having PFAS in their pretreated water, commissioned by state officials.
Mandirola noted that the DEP is planning another round of USGS-conducted sampling to be conducted under House Bill 3189, a state law passed in March requiring the DEP to write action plans to address sources of PFAS for certain public water systems.
HB 3189 requires the DEP to initiate a study to sample treated water of public water systems for each raw water source at which the Geological Survey measured select PFAS above the EPA’s drinking water health advisory by the end of 2023.
Mandirola said the DEP aims for sampling to take place in the final quarter of 2023 and data analysis to be conducted during that time frame and into the first quarter of 2024 before an official public data release by the USGS.
PFAS have been common in food packaging, waterproof clothing and other consumer products. They can be harmful at extremely low levels and have an especially toxic legacy in West Virginia. DuPont began using PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), historically one of the most prominent PFAS, to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works site near Parkersburg in 1951.
After PFOA used at the Washington Works facility discharged into water supplies, people living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
High levels of PFAS may lead to increased kidney or testicular cancer risk, higher cholesterol levels and liver enzyme changes, according to the Agency for Toxic and Substances and Disease Registry.
DuPont agreed to pay $10.25 million in 2005 for not reporting violations in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
DuPont’s 2005 Securities and Exchange Commission filing listed a 2004 net income of $1.78 billion, more than 100 times the 2005 EPA penalty.
Chemours has owned the Washington Works site since 2015, when it was spun off from DuPont. Chemours has struggled in recent months with exceedances of another PFAS targeted by the EPA, HFPO-DA (hexafluoropropylene oxide-dimer acid).
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive