Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Crowdsourcing under consideration
Buy Now

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Terry Fletcher said the DEP is looking into if and how it can make crowdsourced PFAS testing data available on its website.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia environmental regulators are considering how to tailor guidance for citizens who want to conduct test their water for a class of industrial chemicals that includes compounds linked to cancer and other adverse health impacts.

Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has said those who get their water from private wells likely will have to test their own wells and that state officials will provide a list of approved laboratories. State officials have cited a lack of federal support for private well testing.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you