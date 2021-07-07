West Virginia environmental regulators are monitoring streams in the Cacapon River watershed to determine if water quality restoration plans are needed.
State Department of Environmental Protection staff scientists began monitoring streams in the Eastern Panhandle watershed last week. The monitoring process will last about a year, the department announced in a news release last week.
Data collected will be used to assess water quality in the watershed and establish whether the restoration plans known as total maximum daily loads are necessary. A total maximum daily load is how much of a pollutant a stream or lake can receive and still meet water quality standards. The Department of Environmental Protection develops total maximum daily loads to plan cleanup of streams and lakes not meeting those standards and how to reduce or eliminate loads.
Department personnel typically select one or more watersheds from a predetermined hydrologic group to begin a four-year process of completing a total maximum daily load. The DEP gathers available information for watershed pollution sources that usually include water pollution permits, abandoned mine lands, logging, pipelines, roads, agriculture and oil and gas well drilling.
Data are used to calibrate a computer model used in the total maximum daily load calculation for each stream.
The final total maximum daily load will be presented to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval in 2025 after the public has an opportunity to review draft total maximum daily load documents, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
The department is currently revising outdated total maximum daily loads prepared by federal regulators in the Lower Guyandotte River, Tug River and Little Kanawha River watersheds.
More information about the Cacapon River watershed total maximum daily load is at a department story map at https://arcg.is/09a85L.