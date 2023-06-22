Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Plans for PFAS

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola testifies about state efforts to track PFAS during a 2021 U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing in this file photo. Mandirola gave an update on state plans to identify and address PFAS sources during a West Virginia Rivers Coalition-hosted online discussion Wednesday.

 Senate Environment and Public Works Committee video screenshot

A head West Virginia environmental regulator says testing drinking water for chemical substances linked to cancer and other adverse health impacts is far from over after the substances showed up in recently released test results throughout the state.

Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola said state officials are eyeing another, further-reaching round of testing drinking water after U.S. Geological Survey testing revealed 27 public water systems with detectable levels of select PFAS in drinking water.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.