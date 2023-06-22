A head West Virginia environmental regulator says testing drinking water for chemical substances linked to cancer and other adverse health impacts is far from over after the substances showed up in recently released test results throughout the state.
Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola said state officials are eyeing another, further-reaching round of testing drinking water after U.S. Geological Survey testing revealed 27 public water systems with detectable levels of select PFAS in drinking water.
Mandirola reported the DEP is pursuing a contract with the Geological Survey for the latter to provide more sampling. State officials aim to test 106 additional water systems the state reevaluated after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued interim updated drinking water health advisories for select PFAS last year, Mandirola said during a West Virginia Rivers Coalition-hosted web discussion on PFAS Wednesday.
The testing will be conducted under House Bill 3189, a state law passed in March requiring the DEP to write action plans to address sources of PFAS for certain public water systems.
HB 3189 requires the DEP to initiate a study to sample treated water of public water systems for each raw water source at which the Geological Survey measured select PFAS above the EPA’s drinking water health advisory by the end of 2023.
Mandirola said the DEP aims for sampling to take place in the final quarter of 2023 and data analysis to be conducted during that time frame and into the first quarter of 2024 before an official public data release by the Geological Survey.
PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been common in food packaging, waterproof clothing and other consumer products. They can be harmful at extremely low levels and have an especially toxic legacy in West Virginia. DuPont began using PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), historically one of the most prominent PFAS, to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works site near Parkersburg in 1951.
After PFOA used at the Washington Works facility discharged into water supplies, people living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
DuPont agreed to pay $10.25 million in 2005 for not reporting violations in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
DuPont’s 2005 Securities and Exchange Commission filing listed a 2004 net income of $1.78 billion, more than 100 times the 2005 EPA penalty.
Chemours has owned the Washington Works site since 2015, when it was spun off from DuPont. Chemours has struggled with exceedances of another PFAS targeted by the EPA, HFPO-DA (hexafluoropropylene oxide-dimer acid), in recent months.
But West Virginia hasn’t been as aggressive as many other states in addressing PFAS.
West Virginia isn’t among the 23 states that have pursued lawsuits, most of them unresolved, against manufacturers of PFAS contending contamination of water supplies and other natural resources, according to Safer States, an alliance of environmental health organizations.
Unlike other Mid-Atlantic states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, West Virginia hasn’t set enforceable drinking water standards for PFAS. The EPA has said it intends to finalize enforceable standards for PFOA, PFOS and select other PFAS by the end of the year.
The PFAS testing planned by state officials follows growing evidence of widespread PFAS throughout West Virginia water systems.
A U.S. Geological Survey study published in July found elevated concentrations of PFOA in the Ohio River Valley. The study of raw water found the valley is the region of West Virginia most vulnerable to PFAS contamination.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia from June 2019 to May 2021, nearly a fourth had at least one PFAS detected. Of that number, 47 were in groundwater sources and 20 in surface-water sources.
Officials targeted 37 public water systems with certain PFAS detections in raw water with follow-up Geological Survey sampling of treated water, the results of which the DEP and Department of Health and Human Resources released in May. Of those 37 public water systems, 27 showed detectable levels of select PFAS. Nineteen had PFAS detections above at least one EPA-proposed regulatory standard.
HB 3189 requires the DEP to write a PFAS action plan to identify and address sources of PFAS by July 1, 2024 for each of the 37 raw water sources flagged following the Geological Survey study published last year.
Mandirola noted a goal of HB 3189 is to abate PFAS pollution before it reaches public water systems to minimize those systems’ PFAS-related expenses.
“Obviously, this issue is not something that we believe that the ratepayers should be dealing with,” Mandirola said.
But Mandirola predicted identifying PFAS sources in areas where there isn’t an obvious PFAS source like an industrial operation or PFAS-containing firefighting foam will be a challenge.
PFAS in cosmetics and other household products that are disposed of in sewer systems travel to wastewater plants whose sludge may contain the contaminants and then become spread on an agricultural field, Mandirola said.
“And now you’ve got the potential for groundwater contamination as a source,” Mandirola said. “So I think there’s going to be a lot of research involved in trying to sort some of these out.”
In February, the EPA announced $18.9 million to address “emerging contaminants” like PFAS in drinking water was available for West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher has said state officials have pointed out that funding to public water systems concerned about water treatment costs.
Mandirola said those who get their water from private wells likely will have to test their own wells in part because HB 3189 doesn’t address private wells. Mandirola said either the DEP or the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health will have a list of approved laboratories where residents who use wells can send water samples for testing.
DHHR spokespeople have cited what they claim is a lack of federal funding for private well testing for PFAS in emails noting the agency plans not to test private wells for the substances, which may build up in the human bloodstream.
The DHHR has pointed to a March 2022 EPA implementation memo requiring projects be eligible for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, a water system financial assistance program, if they are also to be eligible for emerging contaminant grant funding. The agency has highlighted a passage in a 2017 EPA Drinking Water State Revolving Fund handbook that didn’t include private well owners in a list of eligible borrowers under the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program.
But the EPA has said states may offer public water systems funding under Drinking Water State Revolving Fund set-asides for nonroutine, not compliance-related sampling at private wells. The purpose must be to determine potential sources of contamination of the public water system’s source water and to evaluate whether those residents should be connected to the water system. The public water system may share sampling results with the private well owners.
States can’t provide funds to private well owners for sampling.
The DHHR does not track how many private wells are in use for drinking water in West Virginia, but a 2020 American Society of Civil Engineers report estimated roughly 30% of West Virginia homes aren’t connected to a public water system and are served by cisterns or private wells.
The Rivers Coalition’s web discussion included a poll question asking attendees whether their most frequently used drinking water source is municipal or well water. Of 54 respondents, 17, or 31%, reported well water is their most commonly used drinking water source. The remainder reported relying on municipal water.
